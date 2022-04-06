August Alsina's 'Shake the World' lyrics meaning explained as singer refers to Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement 

Rapper August Alsina has referred to his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith in his latest song, Shake the World. This comes in the wake of Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap. As netizens uncover the meaning behind the latest song, it has been revealed that the 29-year-old will be writing a book about his relationship with the Red Table Talk host.

The R&B singer dropped his song on Tuesday April 5. He alluded to his liaison with Jada Pinkett Smith in the lyrics:

“I heard I was canceled / Well, let’s speak on that/ Red dot on my back / I became a target / And I’m flawed but flawless / That’s what makes me August.”

He continued to sing about the “world’s favorite” in reference to the Smiths:

“I heard it’s some sh*t that’s about to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator / Well, of course some sh*t was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

The 50-year-old confirmed to having an extra-marital affair with the rapper in 2020. She had her husband Will Smith on her show, and the two discussed their marriage and August Alsina for the world to watch.

What did August Alsina say about his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith?

August Alsina revealed that he was romantically involved with the Gotham actress in a 2020 interview with the Breakfast Club. He mentioned that before being involved with the famous wife, he had “literally never been in love.” He continued:

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it; I gave my full self to it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith met August Alsina through her son Jaden Smith. She explained on Red Table Talk that the rapper, who was 23 years old at the time she met him, was battling a genetic liver disease that she wanted to help him with.

Pinkett Smith also confirmed that her “entanglement” with the singer was “absolutely” a “relationship” and not just a dalliance. She added that it occurred when she and her husband were temporarily separated.

Although Alsina has always maintained that Will Smith gave him permission to be intimate with his wife, the Smiths have religiously denied that the Oscar-winner gave his wife permission to have an affair.

Following the Red Table Talk episode, the word “entanglement” became a meme online. The rapper released a song called Entanglements in reference to the same in 2020. In it, he sang:

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets/Girl, I know that we don’t call it a relationship, but you’re still f—king with me.”

Ever since the Alsina-Pinkett Smith relationship garnered traction on social media, the rapper has commented about it, adding fuel to the fire. Metro UK has also reported that the musician will be signing a book deal where he will detail his relationship with the Girls Trip actress. The publication also reported that he would be signing a six-figure deal for his tell-all memoir.

