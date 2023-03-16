What is The Glory actor Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine? Ginseng water, sheet mask and more beauty secrets explored

The Glory has us on the edge of our seats. Nonetheless, we can't help but notice The Glory's Song Hye-Kyo's perfect skin and wonder what her skincare routine is.

The South Korean actress is one of the most recognizable faces in the K-drama industry and is widely known for her beauty. She has visibly glowing skin and many in the beauty industry have claimed that her face is perfect from every angle.

Song Hye-Kyo has been an ambassador for several beauty brands like Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Etude House, and Vital Beautie. With her ageless beauty, she still garners the attention of people around the world as to what her beauty secrets are.

From ginseng water to sheet masks, here are some skincare steps she follows to maintain her gorgeous skin.

Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine: The secret to her flawless skin

1) Skincare products she swears by

Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine of having Sulwhasoo products is a no-brainer as she was the first brand ambassador and the muse for the beauty brand. She is a firm believer in the brand overall, particularly in the ginseng range.

The Descendants of the Sun star begins her skincare routine with the iconic Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Water. She follows it up with the serum, cream, and mask from the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng line.

Like all Korean women, she loves to end her skincare routine with a sheet mask. This simple routine leaves her skin firm, moisturized, and glowy when she wakes up the next morning.

2) Regular facials to age gracefully

The Now, We are Breaking Up actress has a packed schedule with filming and brand photoshoots. So it is no surprise that she does not have the time to get regular facials. She tries to stay ahead of the aging process by being diligent with her skincare and getting facials on her off days.

Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine includes a facial whenever she can fit it into her busy schedule.

Aging is natural and there will always be some changes that will naturally occur to the skin. The best she can do is get facials as often as possible to help her skin age gracefully.

3) Using milk for her last rinse

Another step in Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine is her usage of milk as the last step of cleansing. After her usual cleansing process, she uses warm milk for her last rinse.

The That Winter, The Wind Blows star warms the milk to a comfortable lukewarm temperature and then directly pours it on her face. This step removes all the dead skin cells due to the lactic acid in the milk and leaves her with smooth, radiant skin.

Other than skincare habits, Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine also includes eating healthy and exercising daily. With a hectic filming schedule, the skin can take a beating. To counter the stress that comes with a packed schedule, she does yoga regularly and tries to walk or run around the Han River for as long as possible.

The 41-year-old actress notes that whenever she exercises, she sees a significant difference in her skin, especially after sweating it out. Song Hye-Kyo's skincare routine shows that her flawless skin is not just the result of skincare products, but a healthier lifestyle is what gives her that inner radiance.

