6 must-watch K-dramas revolving around sports

K-dramas are known for their versatility and variety, which draws most people in. Some individuals prefer thrillers while others prefer romance. However, sports K-dramas offer a complete package of inspiration and adrenaline rush, as well as a heart-wrenching backstory that can bring viewers to tears.

Sports themed shows and webtoons are extremely popular in the media, including anime. Some of the most popular anime, such as Yuri on Ice and Haikyuu, also have plots centered around a particular sport; so it comes as no surprise that sports-related K-dramas have increasingly gained popularity.

The elements of youth and companionship within the team, along with the passion to prove oneself, are the main elements of sports K-dramas which make them a must-watch.

Thumping Spike, Racket Boys, and 4 other must-watch K-dramas about sports

1) Hot Stove League

Hot Stove League follows the story of a South Korean baseball team called Dreams who’ve placed last for the past four seasons and have no hopes of improving. They’re almost near disbandment and their only hope is their new manager, Baek Seung-soo, who, despite a prolific career in managing various teams and leading them to victory, has never managed a baseball team.

Against all odds, he helps shape Dreams into an ideal team, however, every team that has won a championship under him eventually gets disbanded. Will his disbandment curse also follow Dreams? Watch the K-drama to find out.

2) Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way follows the lives of four childhood best-friends who are considered underdogs and losers by society. Although the show is mainly a rom-com, a crucial part of the plot involves Park Seo-joon’s character Dong-man and his long-lost dream of becoming a taekwondo champion.

He returns with a vengeance of clearing the allegations put against him and trains as an MMA fighter, hoping to win against the same man who destroyed his reputation when he was younger.

3) Thumping Spike

One of the most underrated sports K-dramas is Thumping Spike, a show whose plot covers the sport of volleyball. The show revolves around a volleyball coach who whips an all-boys volleyball team into shape.

The team consists of stubborn players who only care about their personal performance, however, under the guidance of the coach, the team starts developing good teamwork and bonds of friendship.

4) Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One is a K-drama about a university student dropout who couldn’t finish his studies due to a financial crisis at home and a high schooler who is also an aspiring fencer and even changes schools to pursue her dreams.

The disillusioned man comes across an overly passionate girl and they become a constant in each other’s lives. The story has a bittersweet but realistic ending.

5) Racket Boys

Racket Boys is the story of a boys’ middle school badminton team who are trying to hone their badminton skills and learn valuable lessons about life during training as well.

The boys dream of playing at the national level and despite their skills not being up to par, they practice hard under the guidance of a former successful badminton player who agrees to coach them.

6) Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Although the drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a rom-com drama, the two main characters are sports people whose dream is to represent South Korea.

Bok-joo is a weightlifter who falls in love with her childhood best-friend, a swimmer in the same university as her, when her best-friend helps her deal with the aftermath of a one-sided crush she had on a weight-loss doctor. The drama is a coming-of-age story about college life and having ambitious dreams.

Sports K-dramas are all the rage nowadays and the majority of them are available to binge-watch on Netflix.

