Park Eun-bin confirmed for new romcom by Start-Up director-writer duo

Park Eun-bin, who became a mainstream name with The King’s Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, has been roped in for a new romantic comedy series. The series’ literal title translation is Dive of the Deserted Island.

The announcement received a lot of attention, thanks to the 30-year-old actress and the director-writer duo helming the show. Director Oh Choong-hwan and writer Park Hye-ran’s previous works While You Were Sleeping (2017) and Start-Up (2020) are some of the most popular K-dramas. These two shows are often recommended for beginners who are just starting to explore the world of Korean dramas, as they are well-written, engaging, and provide a good introduction to the genre.

Having the director-writer duo join hands with one of the most famous actresses today has naturally ignited a positive response.

Park Eun-bin’s new Kakao romcom to begin production in the first half of 2023

Park Eun-bin is all set to star in a new romantic comedy series. The Critics Choice Award winner debuted as a child actress and is recognized for lead roles in Hello, My Twenties!, Do You Like Brahms?, and Hot Stove League. Her top-rated dramas include the Netflix release Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the Emmy award-winning period drama The King’s Affection.

After proving her talent with two consecutive hits, the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress will now star in an upcoming romcom by Kakao. Titled Diva of the Deserted Island, the show’s synopsis seems to mark the return of the classic ‘alienated person’s experience in today’s world’ storyline (The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star).

Park Eun-bin will be portraying Seo Mok-ha, a woman who dreamt of becoming a singer but got stuck on an uninhabited island for 15 years. Her rescue after more than a decade means that she now has to live in an unfamiliar world that she knows nothing about. She still dreams of becoming a singer and takes the difficult yet necessary journey without losing any hope.

Director Oh Choong-hwan and writer Park Hye-ryun will be helming the show, and this has generated high levels of anticipation among fans. Audiences will be treated to a new side of actress Park Eun-bin, who will be playing the character Seok Mok-ha. This will be a departure from her previous roles as a king and a lawyer with Asperger's Syndrome.

Meanwhile, Chae Jong-hyeop is reported to be in talks for the male lead Bo-geol. If accepted, Diva of the Deserted Island will mark his reunion with Park Eun-bin. The duo worked together in the 2019 drama Hot Stove League. They did not play the romantic leads, but the actor had a supporting role.

The show is expected to begin production in the first half of 2023.

Park Eun-bin’s latest drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, earned her multiple awards

While the 30-year-old actress has received multiple awards for her other dramas, such as Do You Like Brahms?, The Iron Empress and Hot Stove League, Extraordinary Attorney Woo became her top award-winning drama.

Park Eun-bin played the series’ lead character, Woo Young-woo, a lawyer who has Asperger’s Syndrome. Although the drama had its fair share of controversy, viewers were impressed by the actress's skills.

This led to her winning the daesang (grand prize) at the Korea Drama Awards, Rising Star Award for TV at the Critics Choice Awards, and the Best Actor at Asia Content Awards, among others.

Poll : 0 votes