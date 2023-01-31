8 best Korean dramas on Netflix: Alchemy of Souls, Vincenzo, and more

It's no secret that there are several great releases that make it difficult for one to effortlessly jot down the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

While K-dramas in general garner a lot of attention for their unique and intriguing plots, Netflix's collection of the same is unarguably one of the best. This makes the compilation of the best Korean dramas on Netflix quite tricky, especially given the mountain of shows and genres one can choose from.

From fantasy to horror, every year the K-drama industry releases binge-worthy shows that fans can never get enough of. The past year, in particular, has been one of the most remarkable years for the industry, with many shows winning the hearts of viewers. While it's hard to compress legendary K-dramas into a list, here are eight of the best Korean dramas on Netflix, debatably.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Vincenzo, All of Us Are Dead, and six of the best Korean dramas on Netflix

1) Twenty-five Twenty-one

A coming-of-age romance K-drama that premiered in April 2022, Twenty-Five Twenty-One is one of the many shows that had fans sobbing and laughing all at the same time. Growing famous for its controversial ending that frustrated viewers of the show, it stars many influential actors including Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook, and more.

The story revolves around an ambitious fence player who falls in love with a teenager who's working on rebuilding his life from scratch. Tragedy begins when their love slowly becomes forbidden, naturally intriguing fans about where their relationship will go. Filled with emotional and heart-wrenching sentiments, Twenty-Five Twenty-One effortlessly becomes one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

2) The Legend of the Blue Sea

Tracking back a few years to one of the most legendary K-drama releases is the hit show, The Legend of the Blue Sea. Starring Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-hyun, the show revolves around another star-crossed love story of a human and a mermaid. However, it is soon revealed that their love story isn't a modern one. It traces back to the historical ages and requires the duo to put in years of effort to come together.

With a simple yet intriguing plot, the show had many glued to their screens, binge-watching the show for its many cliffhangers and plot twists. The romance between Min-ho and Ji-hyun is also unarguably swoon-worthy, giving fans all the more reason to revisit it. Despite being released back in 2017, The Legend of the Blue Sea is easily one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

3) Vincenzo

Song Joong-ki's stellar performance as an Italian mafia in Vincenzo is why the show is on the competitive list of best Korean dramas on Netflix. The series revolves around the story of a Korean-Italian mafia/lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, decides to get his hands on a pile of money he helped a Chinese mafia hide after his death.

However, his plans get complicated when he realizes Babel Group, an unfairly functioning organization, has part ownership of the place where the money is hidden. While his goal was initially to get the money out, he slowly begins fighting the Babel Group and its evils.

4) Youth of May

Coming back to heart-wrenching romance shows, Youth of May is another effortless pick as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. Set in the 1980s Gwangju district of South Korea, the show revolves around the story of the budding love between a medical student and a nurse.

The show is set against the political background of Gwangju Uprising. It stars Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si, the main leads, who eventually tie the knot. However, the unpredictability of K-drama plots takes over, making fans teary-eyed as the show nears its end.

5) Reply 1988

A list of the best Korean dramas on Netflix cannot be completed without one of the much-loved genres in the industry, community-based K-dramas. The famous sequel to the much-loved Reply series has taken a special seat in the hearts of many fans given its impeccable plot and perfect casting. Starring many notable faces in the industry like Hyeri, Park Bo-gum, Ryu Jun-yeol, Go Kyung-po, and more, the show takes the audience on a roller coaster.

Reaching the peak of the well-known second lead syndrome, the story is more than just a romantic K-drama. Playing with sentiments rooted in family and a sense of community, Reply 1988 brings heaps of nostalgia with it that no one can escape from. From start to finish, the show promises to be an exciting watch, and the ending, though controversial, doesn't let fans down.

6) All of Us Are Dead

The zombie apocalypse show, All of Us Are Dead, which stars Park Solomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, and more, is one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. The story revolves around the efforts of a group of students to escape a high school that's ground zero for a fast-spreading zombie virus.

The action and emotion-filled K-drama that has the audience on the edge of their seats at all times is also said to return with a second season in the coming months. The trailer revealed many intriguing facts that overlap with the end of season one, causing several fans to re-watch the first installment.

7) Alchemy of Souls

Another K-drama that dominated the industry in 2022 was the historical-fantasy show, Alchemy of Souls, starring Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Goo Yoon-jung, and Hwang Min-hyun. The intriguing plot lays out the story of a powerful sorceress who shifted bodies with a lower-class blind woman on the brink of the former's death. As she continues her life under the mask of a blind servant, she discovers that she has to serve the family she yearns to kill.

However, the show includes several complexities and exciting turns that naturally make it one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. The second season of the show has also released online and offers fans even more heartbreak and emotional twists than the first part.

8) Our Beloved Summer

To perfectly wrap up the list of the best Korean dramas on Netflix it is important to add a much-loved feel-good show, Our Beloved Summer. Starring Choi Woo-sik, Kim Da-mi, and Kim Seung-cheol, the story is a unique yet beautiful take on the ever-lasting effects of first love.

The high-school couple, who fell in love after filming a viral documentary, meet again after a bad breakup to film yet another documentary. With a tinge of nostalgia and a mandatory ride on an emotional roller coaster, the show beautifully depicts simple love and easy living.

As the K-drama industry continues to flourish with shows of various diverse genres, the effort to bring together the best of them has become quite a difficult task. While the list can grow endlessly, it's hard to debate that these shows aren't some of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes