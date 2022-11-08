Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Park Eun-bin snags "Rising Star Award for TV" at Asian Pacific Cinema & Television event

Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Park Eun-bin snagged the "Rising Star Award for TV" at the Asian Pacific Cinema & Television event hosted in association with the American Critics Choice Association award.

This was the inaugural edition of the awards. Held for the first time this year, the awards were hosted by The Critics Choice Association, who are also responsible for hosting the Critics Choice Awards. The Asian Pacific Cinema & Television Event aims to honor excellence in films and television from the Asia Pacific region.

The awards night was held at the popular Fairmount Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on November 5 where Park Eun-bin won the "Rising Star Award for TV" for her role as rookie lawyer Woo Young-woo in Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Park Eun-bin delivers a heartfelt speech upon winning the award

Park Eunbin Brasil @ParkEunBinBR | Discurso da atriz Park Eunbin na cerimônia do Critics Choice Awards onde recebeu o prêmio ‘Rising TV Star’



—Embora não tenha conseguido comparecer deixou uma mensagem de agradecimento! 🤍



• #ParkEunbin | #박은빈 • #朴恩斌 • #パクウンビン • #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo • | Discurso da atriz Park Eunbin na cerimônia do Critics Choice Awards onde recebeu o prêmio ‘Rising TV Star’—Embora não tenha conseguido comparecer deixou uma mensagem de agradecimento! 🤍 🐰| Discurso da atriz Park Eunbin na cerimônia do Critics Choice Awards onde recebeu o prêmio ‘Rising TV Star’—Embora não tenha conseguido comparecer deixou uma mensagem de agradecimento! 🤍• #ParkEunbin | #박은빈 • #朴恩斌 • #パクウンビン • #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo • https://t.co/ir55UllLAZ

Although actress Park Eun-bin did not attend the awards, she was sure to convey her heartfelt gratitude in her winning speech, which she delivered in a video. The actress expressed her satisfaction and happiness upon receiving such a tremendous amount of love from fans across the world for her performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

She further expressed her delight with the knowledge that the show has resonated with fans across the world despite cultural and language barriers.

Park Eun-bin then proceeded to thank the team of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and writer Moon Ji-won for creating the extraordinarily special character Woo Young-woo, as well as director Yoo In-sik, before expressing her gratitude to everyone on the team who were a great source of support for her.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo centers around ace and competent rookie lawyer Woo Young-woo, played by Park Eun-bin. Despite being prejudiced against for having Asperger’s syndrome, with a keen eye for detail, photographic memory, and terrific attorney skills, there is no match for Woo Young-woo.

The quirky and charming legal drama was not only the audience’s favorite but a critics’ darling as well and topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart in the non-English TV category. Moreover, the final episode achieved 17.5 percent ratings across Korea, becoming one of the highest-rated K-dramas in history.

Fans are happy for Park Eun-bin, who played the titular character in the series, and have shared their reactions on social media.

Park Eunbin Brasil @ParkEunBinBR | Park Eunbin, Asia Pacific Cinema & Television 'Rising Star Award'.



— “Park Eunbin não só ganhou popularidade na Coréia … mas também ganhou grande popularidade no exterior”



• #ParkEunbin | #박은빈 • #朴恩斌 • #パクウンビン • | Park Eunbin, Asia Pacific Cinema & Television 'Rising Star Award'.— “Park Eunbin não só ganhou popularidade na Coréia … mas também ganhou grande popularidade no exterior” 🐰| Park Eunbin, Asia Pacific Cinema & Television 'Rising Star Award'.— “Park Eunbin não só ganhou popularidade na Coréia … mas também ganhou grande popularidade no exterior”• #ParkEunbin | #박은빈 • #朴恩斌 • #パクウンビン • https://t.co/9a2ry2d3Vb

Aeris🍀 @peb_mahalko

show our love and support

for our Queen Park Eun Bin.

Vote for her and let us

help her win this award, because she

deserves it.

#ParkEunBin twitter.com/PEBin09/status… PEBin SEEN by Eunbin 🤯🐳WooYoungWoo🐳 @PEBin09

8/11 - 14/11



app.dcmlive.net/viewer/vote



🗳️Follow these easy steps. No money needed

🗳️Vote daily

🗳️ Use all your gmail accounts

is currently leading Voting For ASIA ARTIST AWARD 20228/11 - 14/11🗳️Follow these easy steps. No money needed🗳️Vote daily🗳️ Use all your gmail accounts #ParkEunBin is currently leading Voting For ASIA ARTIST AWARD 20228/11 - 14/11app.dcmlive.net/viewer/vote🗳️Follow these easy steps. No money needed🗳️Vote daily🗳️ Use all your gmail accounts#ParkEunBin is currently leading♥️ https://t.co/lC4n8kAvta Another voting Bingos, let usshow our love and supportfor our Queen Park Eun Bin.Vote for her and let ushelp her win this award, because shedeserves it. Another voting Bingos, let us show our love and support for our Queen Park Eun Bin. Vote for her and let us help her win this award, because she deserves it. 💪💪💪#ParkEunBin twitter.com/PEBin09/status…

More about Park Eun-bin

Park Eun-bin, who started out in the industry as a talented child actress, has been working for a long time now and has headlined several popular K-dramas including Hot Stove League, Hello My Twenties, Do You Like Brahms? and The King’s Affection, to name a few.

However, it was Extraordinary Attorney Woo that gave her worldwide success and recognition.

On September 3, the actress announced that she will be embarking on her first solo fan meeting tour since debut, starting with her home country Korea, before making stops in the Phillippines, Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore and Tokyo, Japan.

In other news, the legal drama has been approached by American producers for an American remake. Previously, the K-drama Good Doctor was remade for the American market and has done exceptionally well, which is why expectations are soaring for the American remake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

However, fans of the show are not exactly happy with the idea of an English remake of the show and believe the true essence of the drama lies in its Korean version and performances, which lends it an authentic flavor as well.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo will return with season 2 once lead actor Kang Tae-oh completes his military service.

Poll : 0 votes