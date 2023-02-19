5 feel-good K-dramas to binge-watch on Valentine’s Day

A great way to spend Valentine’s Day at home is to curl up on the sofa or bed and binge-watch romantic K-dramas with your partner, friends, or even by yourself. The South Korean entertainment industry has provided viewers with a variety of romantic dramas and on-screen couples to swoon over, and watching the magic unfold could be a great way to spend your V-Day!

K-dramas have the perfect balance of romance, tears, and laughter, which makes them the perfect companion for those willing to spend a low-key Valentine’s Day at home.

Crash Landing On You is one such romantic drama that continues to set the standard for "couple goals." Fans were further elated when the on-screen couple tied the knot in real life as well. Read on to find out more about K-dramas like Crash Landing On You that qualify for a great V-Day watch.

Romantic K-dramas to unwind with on Valentine’s Day

1) Crash Course in Romance

The 2023 K-drama is the perfect rom-com to binge on during Valentine’s Day. The story revolves around a former female athlete who sacrifices her career when she adopts her daughter and starts running a restaurant to secure a future for the two of them.

However, in an interesting turn of events, sparks fly when her path crosses that of a famous math tutor's with a prickly personality who runs an elite private education institution she wants her daughter to attend.

2) Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life is the perfect slice-of-life drama for Valentine’s Day with a beautiful story of two people who don’t fit in the world but work well together. A stoic and robotic homeowner with a huge loan, who sees the world in statistics, becomes house-mates with the female protagonist, a writer who is tired of churning out run-down K-drama plots and has no home of her own.

The two have their families breathing down their necks to settle down, and their wish to escape this pressure brings them together in a contractual marriage.

3) Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

The intense chemistry between Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung is what makes Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo one of the best college romance K-dramas ever to be released.

Bok-joo is a weightlifter who develops a crush on a weight-loss doctor. To impress him, she starts losing weight, despite her weightlifting career requiring her to be in a certain weight category. During training, however, she meets her childhood friend Joon-hyung, with whom she develops a love-hate relationship.

Joo-hyuk and Sung-kyung’s effortless acting on the show had prompted fans to insist that their chemistry appeared too real on the drama. Surprisingly, fan speculations about the nature of their relationship were proven right as the couple revealed that they had started seeing each other soon after the drama’s release.

4) Cherry Blossoms After Winter

A perfect Valentine’s Day show for high-school sweethearts, Cherry Blossoms After Winter is a BL K-drama that follows the lives of childhood best friends who couldn’t express their love for each other until they were both in their last year of high school.

Hae-bom and Tae-song start living under the same roof when the latter’s mom starts looking after Hae-bom after his parents’ death. Hae-bom believes that Tae-song dislikes him, when, in reality, the latter has been in love with the former for years. His inability to confess his feelings makes him distance himself from Hae-bom.

However, Tae-song is soon compelled to act on his feelings owing to the possibility of them splitting ways after high school.

5) Business Proposal

Everyone loves a good office romance, and Business Proposal is the perfect K-drama to unwind to on Valentine’s Day.

Based on the webtoon by the same name, Business Proposal tells the story of Ha-ri, who accepts to go on a blind date on behalf of her best friend to scare the date away. However, in a hilarious turn of events, the date turns out to be her boss, which makes matters unbelievably complicated for her. The show is full of romance, bromance, and the right amount of comedy and tears to make it a perfect masterpiece.

K-dramas do romance right, which is why there is no better way to enjoy Valentine’s Day than to watch shows that celebrate love!

