6 real-life K-drama couples who fell in love on set

Some K-drama couples give viewers relationship goals not only on-screen but also off-screen. One of the most frequently asked questions by netizens is how Korean celebrities do not fall in love with each other while filming K-dramas. It turns out they do. K-drama filming sets are some of the best match-making agencies Korean celebrities could ask for.

The most famous “CLOY couple” was also born on the set of the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You. Sparks between actor Hyun-Bin and Son Ye-jin have been flying ever-since their appearance in the movie The Negotiation, but Crash Landing On You gave them a second-chance to materialize their romance. The K-drama couple married in 2022 and recently announced the birth of their child via Instagram.

1) Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun

Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun

ahn jaehyun goo hyesun

pros: they got married

cons: ajh is married — well, i take that back, there's actually no cons, they just deserve it each other mygad

This K-drama couple met each other on the set of the popular 2015 show Blood

This K-drama couple met each other on the set of the popular 2015 show Blood, and it was love at first sight for them. Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun soon started dating while filming and were dating for a year after the premiere of the show. They later tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016.

However, the actors filed for separation in 2019, which led to messy divorce proceedings. When K-media outlet Dispatch got involved, they revealed personal messages and details about the former couple's fights, eventually causing both parties to shy away from public appearances for a while. The couple finally split in 2020.

2) Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung

naksu @kdramaghOrl



Even during the filming of the drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Even during the filming of the drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, the chemistry between the K-drama couple was palpable. Shortly after the series concluded, actors Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung announced that they were dating.

Their on-screen romance was adorable to fans, who were overjoyed that their ship had sailed. The couple started dating in 2016, however, soon after there were rumors that they broke up in 2017. K-media finally revealed that the couple separated in 2021 for unknown reasons.

3) Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol

Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol

Despite not getting the girl in Reply 1988, Ryu Jun-yeol managed to escape the second-lead syndrome and steal Lee Hye-ri’s heart in real life. The K-drama couple started dating in 2017.

In 2021, there were rumors that the couple had broken up as the two liked to maintain their privacy. However, the duo was caught on a secret date shortly after. Moreover, at the recent Reply 1988 cast get-together in 2023, the two actors were spotted together, putting all the rumors about their breakup to rest.

4) Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo

The Song-Song couple was so popular on the 2016 show The Descendants of the Sun that when they announced they were dating, netizens were overjoyed. During the filming of the show, many speculated they were dating, but the actors denied the rumors. In 2017, the K-drama couple revealed their marriage plans.

However, divorce rumors soon started to circulate in the media, and despite Joong-ki dismissing the rumors via his statements, the couple decided to call it quits in 2019. Joong-ki recently married British actress Katy Louise Saunders in 2023.

5) Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye

The K-drama couple met on the set of the 2012 K-drama The King of Dramas and hit it off right away. The two were considered close friends but only confirmed their relationship in 2018. Although there were rumors about the two actors breaking up, Park Shin-hye assured her fans that she was still dating Choi Tae-joon during an interview for the 2020 Netflix film #Alive.

Although the couple got married last year, Park Shin-hye took to her fan cafe to announce the news of her wedding and pregnancy at the same time. The K-drama couple recently became parents to a healthy baby boy.

6) Lee Joon and Jung So-min

Actors Lee Joon and Jung So-min

Actors Lee Joon and Jung So-min met on the set of the 2017 family K-drama My Father is Strange. Although they could not see eye-to-eye initially, just like on the show, they eventually fell in love.

The couple started dating in 2017, which continued for around three years. However, the duo separated in 2020, citing their busy schedules as the reason for their breakup.

