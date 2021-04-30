Ahn Jae Hyun returns to New Journey to the West after divorce: When to watch, what to expect, and all about spin-off special

South Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyun is set to return to the small screen for the first time since his 2019 drama "Love with Flaws" following his bitter divorce battle with actress Koo Hye Sun. Ahn will appear in the "New Journey To The West" spin-off, "Spring Camp."

"New Journey To The West" and "Spring Camp" are helmed by famed South Korean producer Na Young Suk. Current regular cast members include Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Guen, Sechs Kies member Eun Ji Won, WINNER's Song Mino, Block B's PO, and Super Junior's Kyu Ahn. Previous cast members included Lee Seung Gi and Ahn.

"Spring Camp" will feature the current cast members going on a camping trip during the spring season, with the format varying a bit from the original "New Journey To The West" as the cast are divided into Team Young Boys (YB) and Team Old Boys (OB).

When is Ahn Jae Hyun returning to New Journey To The West?

"New Journey To The West" producers revealed on April 30 that Ahn will be returning for Spring Camp and will be part of Team YB. The producers said in a statement:

"We decided to have Ahn Jae Hyun join the show after discussing the idea with him before filming. We kept it a strict secret from all of the members, so his appearance would be a surprise to them. Please look forward to the warm chemistry between Ahn Jae Hyun and the members."

Ahn was the last of the cast during the show's sixth season. He chose not to appear in Seasons 7 and 8 due to personal reasons.

A special "Episode 0" preview was released, which features Ahn's meeting with Team YB. "Spring Camp" will premiere on TVING on May 7 and will release new episodes every Friday.

Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce from Koo Hye Sun

Ahn and Koo Hye Sun started dating in April 2015 after starring together in the Korean drama "Blood." They got married the following year and appeared together in Na Young Suk's Newlywed Diary.

In September 2019, Ahn filed for divorce, which led to an intense and public spat between the two actors, with Koo claiming that Ahn had an affair with his "Love with Flaws" co-star Oh Yeon Soo, leading him to issue an apology to the latter. The divorce was finalized last year.

What fans are saying about Ahn Jae Hyun's return

Two years later, fans are excited to see him back on the small screen, reuniting with his fellow "New Journey To The West" cast members.

AHN JAE HYUN IS BACK!!!! NEW CRAZY ONE IS BACKK!!

IM CRYINGGG 😭🤧



CRDTS: MING CHO BAJADA in FACEBOOK pic.twitter.com/8Rf5xFz2GW — 𝘞𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘰 #HouseParty (@Jiwoniiieeun) April 30, 2021

I'M SO HAPPY!!!! AHN JAE HYUN IS BAAAAAACK 😭💖 — 짹 (@3Dindaeyo) April 30, 2021

I'm crying!!!

Ahn Jae Hyun IS BACK

Can't wait for this emotional reunion 😭😭😭😭

My happy pill over the years

If you haven't watched this main variety

Try to watch it, guys! https://t.co/9L5bEuiXjS — kana! (@ten_in_jun) April 30, 2021

Stronger Together!! Welcome home Ahn Jae Hyun 😭 https://t.co/qczEHjc2VW — t i a r a ☕️ (@foikarindy) April 30, 2021

OMG AHN JAE HYUN I MISS YOU BOY Pls come back!!!!! https://t.co/AJ0ZwjC2M5 — Kathy (@kathy1218) April 30, 2021

HOOOOYYY WELCOME BACK AHN JAE HYUN 🥳🥺 https://t.co/0cQEu3y8Hn — Aza (@Azazezizozu) April 30, 2021

Ahn jae hyun comeback at spring camp!! yesssss!!! — 𝚖𝚊𝚢☾ (@maydramadiary) April 30, 2021

No cause I'm loosing my mind- I deadass had a dream about Njttw last night and Ahn Jae Hyun was in it 😭 in the dream I was mad excited to 😭😭😭 I can't believe this is actually happening, I'm so happy for him rn 🥲 — Noshin (@artbynoshin) April 30, 2021

IS THERE REALLY AHN JAE HYUN??!!! GOSH IM LITERALLY SCREAMIN IN THE MIDDLE OF MY WORK — Gracia (@dalgittalgi) April 30, 2021

AHN JAE HYUN IS BACKKKKKK PLS WHAT A GOOD DAY TO LIVE — nala ◡̈ (@kimsonhossi) April 30, 2021

KYUHYUN'S SOULMATE IS BACK!!!

I REPEAT, KYUHYUN'S SOULMATE IS BACK!

AHN JAE HYUN IS BACK!!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kmFx7sEiQp — Jam🍞☕ (@KYU_eopta) April 30, 2021

GOOD NEWS! BEEN WAITING FOR AHN JAE HYUN! 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/aLvMdgiv84 — KWavechingu~ (Korean Wave Friend) (@kwavechingu) April 30, 2021

I am so happy ahn jae hyun is back and ahn name in the same row of cho 🥺🥺 my 2hyun boys https://t.co/WCBRo1BS0A — christy (@iridescentazure) April 30, 2021

OMG MY HEART CANNOT TAKE IT. AHN JAE HYUN 😭😭😭😭 — 6kies.elf (@ziragyu) April 30, 2021

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ITS SUCH AN EMOTIONAL DAY BUT NJTTW FANS WE FINALLY WON!!!!! AHN JAEHYUN IS BACK W TEAM YB 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MYyAGRrLYT — New Journey To The West 신서유기 (@NJTTW) April 30, 2021

Ahn's acting credits include "The Beauty Inside," "Cinderella and the Four Knights," "You're All Surrounded," and "Reunited Worlds." He has also appeared in "Kang's Kitchen" and "M! Countdown."