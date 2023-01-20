Reply 1988 cast reunion with Director Shin Won-ho has fans sobbing 

On January 20, 2023, the reunion of the Reply 1988 cast with their Director Shin Won-ho was revealed to fans through Lee Dong-hwi's Instagram, who played the role of Ryu Dong-ryong in the series. Not even over a month after Reply 1997's cast reunion, fans rejoiced at yet another coming together of one of the most beloved K-drama sequels, the Reply Series.

Hyeri, Park Bo-gum, Ryu Joon-yeol, Go Kyung-pyo, Rye Hye-young, Lee Min-ji, Lee Dong-hwi, and Choi Sung-won were among the large list of cast members from the series who attended the reunion. In Dong-hwi's Instagram post that revealed their reunion party, the caption read:

'88 I love you and I love you and I really miss you. You know how I feel, right? Ditto

The pictures also indicated that a group of colleagues was joined together for dinner as they went over old memories and caught up with each other's new schedules.

Fans were unable to contain their excitement after hearing about the Reply 1988 cast reunion. They were thrilled at the cast's unexpected reunion because the last time they all got together was in 2020, almost two years ago.

Fans celebrate the reunion of the Reply 1988 cast and Director Shin Won-ho

Reply 1988, the last season of one of the most renowned K-drama sequels, the Reply series, was aired in 2015. Out of the three seasons that the series had (Reply 1997, 1994, and 1988), the one that garnered the most attention was the latest, given its heavy emotional play that had everyone either bursting out with laughter or crying buckets.

이혜리 Lee Hyeri @hyeriing



#Hyeri #혜리 #혜오리 Giving a little surprise for those who miss us! 우리가 그렇게 보고 싶어요? 🥺🥺 The 'Reply 1988' reunion in 2023. It's been a while, I hope everyone stay healthy. Until we meet again! Giving a little surprise for those who miss us! 우리가 그렇게 보고 싶어요? 🥺🥺 The 'Reply 1988' reunion in 2023. It's been a while, I hope everyone stay healthy. Until we meet again! 👋😗#Hyeri #혜리 #혜오리 https://t.co/QPskutH7Aq

arabella 🦉 @absdeebi MY HEART !!! MOST AWAITED REPLY 1988 REUNIONMY HEART !!! MOST AWAITED REPLY 1988 REUNION 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 MY HEART !!! 💙 https://t.co/Cv1J2kX9MY

sola @kdrama4liferz 🫶🏻 and finally we see hyeyoung breathing!!!!!!! 🤸🏻‍♀️ omg ?? reply 1988 reunion🫶🏻 and finally we see hyeyoung breathing!!!!!!! 🤸🏻‍♀️ omg ?? reply 1988 reunion 😭🫶🏻 and finally we see hyeyoung breathing!!!!!!! 🤸🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/1BEzxaNOaZ

ًً @kdramagod reply 1988 reunion picture in 2023 omg brb crying 🥹 reply 1988 reunion picture in 2023 omg brb crying 🥹 https://t.co/1E8L7LLM3I

While its humor and sentimental edge reeled in many fans, the second lead syndrome that the K-drama put forth has an entire fandom of its own. The show, in many ways, has become the epitome of this famous K-drama characteristic that makes every K-drama fan burn with frustration.

In addition to its intriguing plot, the cast became quite well-known for their incredible chemistry on and off camera. Given that the story of Reply 1988 revolves around five families living as a community, the cast had a bond that fits well with the essence of the plot.

kath @kdramatreats SHINLEE BABIES REPLY 1988, 1994 and 1997 SQUAD all had a reunion this year, im gonna cry SHINLEE BABIES REPLY 1988, 1994 and 1997 SQUAD all had a reunion this year, im gonna cry 😭 https://t.co/Fqirv1wUby

sof⁷ @mintriggered 🫶 I CAN'T BELIEVE WE GOT BOTH TO SEE BOTH REPLY 1994 AND REPLY 1988 SQUAD REUNIONS THIS YEAR AAA I CAN'T BELIEVE WE GOT BOTH TO SEE BOTH REPLY 1994 AND REPLY 1988 SQUAD REUNIONS THIS YEAR AAA 😭🫶💘 https://t.co/fZYjX6BLeZ

Though it has been almost eight years since the release of Reply 1988, fans rejoice at the fact that the cast still finds time to come together for occasional reunions, only further cementing the relationship they all share. However, fans also celebrated Director Shin Won-ho's meet-up with almost the entire Reply series cast that he has worked with.

It also speculates on the possibilities of the long-awaited Reply 2002 sequel, which has been in talks for years. Especially given that Director Won-ho touched on the topic during his recent reunion with the Reply 1997 cast.

Regardless, fans are happy to see more and more cast members from the Reply series come together. Since it's quite a rare occurrence for K-drama cast members to hold reunions, fans have grown elated at the frequency with which all the actors meet up.

