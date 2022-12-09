Reply 1997 cast to reunite for a special project? Seo In-guk talks about a “big spoiler”

K-drama fans might be in for a treat as Seo In-guk recently shared a possible spoiler of the Reply 1997 cast reuniting for a project.
On December 8, 2022, the actor-singer appeared on Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope to promote his latest album, Fallen. He talked about various things in the program, including his decade of experience in the industry. Reply 1997, the first title in the Reply trilogy, was his first lead role.
While talking about whether the actor still kept in touch with his old cast, Seo In-guk responded affirmatively and even revealed that he was in his current agency thanks to co-actor Lee Si-eon. He also mentioned that the actor had contacted him and was “putting something together,” when asked for a Reply 1997 cast reunion.
“After yelling for a whole year!”: Seo In-guk’s Reply 1997 cast reunion rings in enthusiasm
The first drama to set off one of South Korea’s most beloved trilogies, Reply 1997 might just reunite for an exciting project come the end of December 2022. Seo In-guk, one of the lead actors in the drama, teased an important spoiler for an apparent special project that is currently being discussed.
As Reply 1997 celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, Seo In-guk discussed the show while promoting his latest musical release Fallen. On the MBC FM4U radio show Song of Hope, the MC asked him about his experience of being an actor for a decade and whether he was in touch with his first lead show cast members.
With both Seo In-guk and Reply 1997 being a decade old as well, the radio host asked if there were any reunion plans in motion.
“I'm not sure if I'm supposed to talk about this. It might be a big spoiler, but Lee Si-eon is actually putting something together. It'll be some time before the end of December. We are going to film something."
The Doom at your Service actor’s comment hit home and brought up a wave of nostalgic comments on social media. Considering the fact that the potential project may begin filming by the end of the year, it fueled even more excitement among them. Many fans swore by the concept of friendship and family bonding showcased in the show, which made it an attractive factor.
Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the reunion hint below:
More about the Reply series
The Reply series includes Reply 1997, Reply 1994, and Reply 1988. While the last installment was the most famous across them, the first two also have a loyal fandom. The first show used the past-and-present storyline that became the signature style of the series.
Reply 1997 revolved around a 18-year-old Sung Shi-won, played by Jung Eun-ji, and her five school friends. Shi-won was portrayed as a fan who idolized H.O.T, a legendary first-generation K-pop group. Seo In-guk plays one of her best friends, Yoon Yoon-jae. The show is narrated by Shi-won and her friends at a reunion where they are now in their early 30s.