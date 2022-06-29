Cafe Minamdang: Fans in love with Seo In-guk and Kwak Si-yang’s bromance

Cafe Minamdang, starring Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, and Kwak Si-yang, among others, is a crime drama with a touch of romantic comedy. The show is still in its premiere week, and fans already love the bromance between Nam Han-jun and Kong Su-cheol portrayed by In-guk and Si-yang, respectively. Since the second episode aired, several tweets about the bond between the characters have been shared.

Some of these tweets have even gone viral among fans of the drama. It must be noted that In-guk was last seen in the hit fantasy romance K-drama Doom at your Service. His looks and performance were both appreciated, and if all goes well with Cafe Minamdang, the star is set for another successful stint.

“Su-cheol is a mood”: Fans about Cafe Minamdang’s latest’s episode

Other than the bond between Han-jun and Su-cheol, fans also love the quirks of the latter. He seems highly ignorant of his colleague Nam Hye-jun’s (Kang Mi-na) romantic interest in him. She gets frustrated with him for not being able to read her signals. She even attempts to flirt with him, but none of it works for him.

li (•͈ᴗ•͈) @hallyuxx

#CafeMinamdang nobody else loves nam han-jun as much as he loves himself — his narcissism is out of this world (and su-cheol is a mood) #CafeMinamdang Ep2 nobody else loves nam han-jun as much as he loves himself — his narcissism is out of this world (and su-cheol is a mood) 😭😭 #CafeMinamdang #CafeMinamdangEp2 https://t.co/NFAIFmwkTy

🐳 @kdramatreats #CafeMinamdang the dumb and dumber duo, the way they look more like siblings here is so funny their vibes lmfao #CafeMinamdang Ep2 the dumb and dumber duo, the way they look more like siblings here is so funny their vibes lmfao 😭 #CafeMinamdang #CafeMinamdangEp2 https://t.co/POKpkOhE4j

Su-cheol is also one of the three close aids of Han-jun in the show. The other two are Hye-jun and Jo Na-dan (Baek Seo-hoo). Cafe Minamdang is a front for the business the four run. It is led by Han-jun, who is well-known as a talented shaman with a great connection to spirits. However, it is all an act that he puts on with the help of his aides.

While putting on this act, audiences also learn that this man is a narcissist. This is something that fans seem to love about the show as well. His sharp detective skills aid his act, and there is more to his story than the long-running con game he is currently operating amid his VVIP clients.

What is Cafe Minamdang about?

The show centers on Han-jun’s investigation of the death of a prosecutor, who was murdered by a suspect they had freed. This prosecutor is a common connection between Han-jun and the female lead character Han Jae-hui (Oh Yeon-seo). Initially, the two are unaware of this connection. Jae-hui, however, slowly seems to recognize Han-jun from her past. He is the judo teacher she had dreamt of beating one day.

He had also been her first crush. However, Jae-hui was only a school student at the time. She also remembers being heartbroken after seeing her teacher with his then-girlfriend. So far, the show doesn’t address Han-jun’s girlfriend or her fate. What has been made clear is the fact that he has lost someone very close to him. It is unclear if the person in question is his girlfriend or his friend.

Cafe Minamdang airs every Monday and Tuesday on KBS2 and can be streamed on Netflix.

