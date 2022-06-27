What time will Cafe Minamdang Season 1 Episode 1 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the K-drama

Netflix's latest Korean drama, Cafe Minamdang, is all set to make its debut on the streaming service on June 27. The series, which has been created by Park Hye-jin, Ko Jae-Hyun, and Yun Ra-young, revolves around a former criminal who manages to scam people while working in a fortune-teller shop called Minamdang. The show will feature popular K-pop idol Seo In-guk in the lead role.

Slated to be an 18-episode series, Cafe Minamdang will run for approximately two months, concluding on August 23, 2022. Following Netflix's typical style with K-dramas, the show will also drop one episode per week till the last week of August.

Other cast members for the series include Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang, Kang Mi-na, and Kwon Soo-hyun.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Netflix drama.

Cafe Minamdang promo: A stylistic and fun approach to a fascinating story

The promo depicts a colorful and visually appealing approach to the story at hand. The plot sounds fascinating on paper, with some quirky characters that promise to make the show worth a watch.

Stripped to its basics, the story follows a former criminal profiler, Nam Han-Joon, who uses his good looks and natural charm to con people for money. He works with the aid of his younger sister, who is a skilled hacker. A synopsis from Fansided reads:

"The story follows Nam Han-Joon, a former criminal profiler who now works as a swindler in a fortune-teller shop called Minamdang. Due to his charm and attractive features, Nam Han-Joon is able to scam his customers for money easily. But Nam Han-Joon isn’t working alone. He has his younger sister, who is an elite hacker, and a private detective on his side. Meanwhile, Detective Han Jae-Hee works to take down Nam Han-Joon and his scamming business."

The 18 episodes will be approximately 60 minutes in length. Though there is not much information available about the first episode of the show, the pilot will likely spend ample time on character introductions and setting up the premise. The plot of the show hints at a good chance of it turning into a fun feast, with ample drama, comedy, and thrill thrown into the mix.

Cafe Minamdang cast: Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, and others star in Netflix drama

The lead roles in the upcoming K-drama will be played by veteran K-pop star Seo In-guk and A Korean Odyssey alumni Oh Yeon-seo. Both the actors have previously appeared in Netflix shows, with In-guk appearing in guest roles in Abyss and Navillera. Yeon-seo, has meanwhile, appeared in Mad for Each Other, and A Korean Odyssey.

The other cast members include Kwak Si-yang as Gong Soo-cheol, Kang Mi-na as Nam Hye-joon, Kwon Soo-hyun as Cha Do-won, Jung Ha-joon as Na Kwang-tae, Jung Man-shik as Jang Doo-jin, Baek Seo-hoo as Jonathan, Jung Eun-pyo as Kim Cheol-geun, Hwang Woo-seul-hye as Lee Min-kyung, and Park Hae-in as Lee Ji-eun.

The show was written by screenwriter Park Hye Jin and is based on the web book Minamdang: Case Note by writer Jung Jae-ha.

The first episode of Cafe Minamdang will air on June 27, 2022, on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far