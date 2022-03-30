Minamdang shoot comes to a halt after Seo In-guk tests positive for COVID-19 

The ongoing COVID-19 wave in South Korea has hampered the filming schedules of a number of upcoming dramas, the latest being Seo In-guk starrer Minamdang.

The Doom at Your Service actor recently halted shooting for the upcoming drama due to a positive COVID-19 result. On March 29, Seo In-Guk’s agency Story J Company officially announced that the actor had fallen victim to the virus.

Seo In-guk is currently in self-isolation, pausing Minamdang shoot

In their statement, the agency went on to state that the actor-singer had initially tested positive in a self-test kit before a scheduled shoot for the KBS drama Minamdang. He was later officially diagnosed at the hospital.

Seo In-guk has reportedly already received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not exhibiting any particular symptoms.

moon @mila90589543

InGuk is currently in self-quarantine. In accordance with guidelines, and we also hope that he can focus entirely on getting more rest and grabbing more nutritious food for the time being.



Wishing InGuk the speediest of recoveries!!!!

#SeoInGuk Daily dose of #ingukcat InGuk is currently in self-quarantine. In accordance with guidelines, and we also hope that he can focus entirely on getting more rest and grabbing more nutritious food for the time being.Wishing InGuk the speediest of recoveries!!!! Daily dose of #ingukcatInGuk is currently in self-quarantine. In accordance with guidelines, and we also hope that he can focus entirely on getting more rest and grabbing more nutritious food for the time being.Wishing InGuk the speediest of recoveries!!!!♥️♥️♥️#SeoInGuk https://t.co/NIsYfNBf3y

Story J Company also announced that the actor is currently in self-isolation and will not be able to film Minamdang until he recovers completely.

The agency concluded the statement by saying,

“In accordance with the guidelines of health authorities, Seo In Guk will focus entirely on his treatment while in self-quarantine. We are currently rearranging his upcoming schedule.”

Minamdang is an upcoming comedy mystery starring Seo In-guk as a fraudulent male shaman who used to be a profiler. Born with a silver spoon and blessed with incredible good looks, the smooth-talking former profiler is all set to charm the audience as he transforms into a fraud shaman.

The Reply 1997 actor’s character makes use of his profiling skills to figure out what customers want and fulfill their promises, sometimes using less than ethical means.

Also featured in the drama is Mad for Each Other star Oh Yeon-seo. She will play the role of the quirky and righteous violent crimes division’s team leader Han Jae-hee. Lighthearted and sincere, Oh Yeon-seo’s character is unflinchingly honest, with both her words and her fists.

Minamdang is based on a popular web novel of the same name.

Seo In-guk shot to fame after starring in the cult hit Reply 1997. While his performances in series such as King of High School, Squad 38, and Shopaholic Louis wowed audiences, in the 2018 drama The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, the actor demonstrated his range as the morally ambiguous Kim Moo-young.

Doom at Your Service, the star's most recent effort, was similarly favorably welcomed, garnering him thousands of followers all over the world.

