tvN's Mental Coach Je Gal Gil confirms final cast 

As confirmed by the South Korean production house after months of speculation, joining Jung Woo and Lee Yoo-mi in the upcoming tvN sports drama Mental Coach Je Gal Gil will be Kwon Yool and Park Se-young.

In November 2021, Mad for Each Other actor Jung Woo and Squid Game's breakthrough star Lee Yoo-mi were confirmed to be in talks to star in the sports drama. While both actors had been "positively reviewing the offer," their joining has now been finally confirmed.

Mental Coach Je Gal Gil will premiere in the second half of 2022

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates #LeeYouMi #KwonYul



To start airing in 2nd half of 2022 tvN's upcoming drama 'Mental Coach Je Gal Gil' confirms #JungWoo #ParkSeYoung as leads. Tells story of a retired Taekwondo player, who returns as mental coach for athletes in slump.To start airing in 2nd half of 2022 naver.me/FUG8YrxA #KoreanUpdates RZ tvN's upcoming drama 'Mental Coach Je Gal Gil' confirms #JungWoo #LeeYouMi #KwonYul #ParkSeYoung as leads. Tells story of a retired Taekwondo player, who returns as mental coach for athletes in slump.To start airing in 2nd half of 2022 naver.me/FUG8YrxA #KoreanUpdates RZ https://t.co/B8xvm3Du8N

On March 18, tvN officially confirmed the cast of Mental Coach Je Gal Gil. Apart from Jung Woo and Lee Yoo-mi, also starring in the drama are Dali and the Cocky Prince actor Kwon Yool and Whisper's Park Se-young.

Mental Coach Je Gal Gil is about a former national athlete who retired after causing a scandal. Instead of retiring from sports, Je Gal Gil made an unexpected career change and became a mental coach for both retired and current professional athletes.

ᗪᗩIᒪYKᗪᖇᗩᗰᗩ @daily_k_drama [Casting] tvN conferma Jung Woo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kwon Yool, e Park Se Young nel drama "Mental Coach Jegal Gil". Un dramma sportivo psicologico in cui un atleta di taekwondo universitario, espulso definitivamente a causa di un incidente, torna nel team nazionale come mental coach. [Casting] tvN conferma Jung Woo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kwon Yool, e Park Se Young nel drama "Mental Coach Jegal Gil". Un dramma sportivo psicologico in cui un atleta di taekwondo universitario, espulso definitivamente a causa di un incidente, torna nel team nazionale come mental coach. https://t.co/R4g1GBWkT7

The producers confirmed the final cast list, stating,

“We’ve completed the casting of Jung Woo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kwon Yool, and Park Se Young. The actors, with their great acting and character immersion, will showcase explosive synergy with director Son Jung Hyun and writer Kim Ban Di. Please look forward to it lots.”

Jung Woo is all set to play the main protagonist Je Gal Gil, a former national Taekwondo athlete best known for his hard work and dorky charms.

Je Gal Gil is permanently banned and dubbed the unfortunate Taekwondo prodigy after causing an extraordinary accident in the athlete's village. However, the former athlete returns to the sporting world after overcoming his past trauma and regaining his mental health as a mental coach.

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family KakaoTV / Netflix upcoming drama 'Mad for Each Other' starring Jung Woo and Oh Yeonseo press media conference KakaoTV / Netflix upcoming drama 'Mad for Each Other' starring Jung Woo and Oh Yeonseo press media conference https://t.co/HL3lAOzec2

Joining Jung Woo is All of Us Are Dead's Lee Yoo-mi. The young actor will take on the role of Cha Ga-eul, a former world-class short track speed skating medallist who has fallen on hard times. She's known as the Ice Princess when she's on ice, but once she's off it, she's at risk of withering away. Unable to find a way out of her misery, it is only when the athlete meets mental coach Je Gal Gil that her life sees a change.

Park Se-young will portray Park Seung-ha, a member of the athlete's village's mental health support staff. Despite being the epitome of "a kind daughter who was raised well," the doctor faces an unexpected challenge after encountering Je Gal Gil as her first patient.

Kwon Yool, on the other hand, is all set to take on the role of the director of the Human Rights Center in the Korean Olympic Committee, Gu Tae-man. As a former Taekwondo Olympic gold medalist, the director has a strong desire for power and is one of the key figures behind Je Gal Gil’s overnight transformation.

Mental Coach Je Gal Gil is scheduled to air sometime in the second half of 2022.

Edited by Sabika