Squid Game's Lee Yoo Mi and Jung Woo to reportedly star in a drama together

Mad for Each Other actor Jung Woo is reportedly all set to star in a brand new drama with Squid Game’s rising star Lee Yoo Mi!

While Squid Game brought well deserved global recognition to a number of artists, one of the stand-out discoveries has been rookie actor Lee Yoo Mi, whose heartbreaking performance as Ji Young was widely lauded.

Jung Woo, on the other hand, recently gave a critically acclaimed performance on Netflix’s Mad for Each Other, playing a man suffering from anger management issues.

Jung Woo and Lee Yoo Mi will reportedly play former athletes in the new drama

On 25 November 2021, media agency News1 reported that the Reply 1994 actor Jung Woo has been cast as the male lead in a new drama titled Mental Coach Je Gal Gil.

Mental Coach Je Gal Gil is a sports drama about a former national athlete who retired after causing a scandal. Instead of leaving the sporting world altogether, Je Gal Gil made a surprising switch and went on to work as a mental coach for both retired and current professional athletes.

Jung Woo has been offered the role of Je Gal Gil, the main character, who used to be a national Taekwondo athlete before quitting to become a mental trainer. The actor’s agency, BH Entertainment stated,

“He is positively reviewing the offer.”

News1 also reported that Squid Game’s Ji Young, Lee Yoo Mi has been offered the role of the female lead opposite Jung Woo. The character offered to her, Cha Ga Eul, is a former world-class short track speed skating medalist who has hit a rough patch. On the ice, she's known as the "Ice Princess," but once out of it, she is in danger of fading away.

Lee Yoo Mi’s agency, Baro Entertainment, has confirmed the news, stating that the actor is positively considering the offer. If accepted, this will be the first time the young star will be leading a drama.

Lee Yoo Mi, who was born in 1994, made her acting debut in the 2009 drama The Yellow Sea. She even appeared in a web series alongside everyone's favorite Potato Boy, Chae Jong Hyup. The 27 year-old’s last project, other than Squid Game, was the film Young Adult Matters.

The drama Mental Coach Je Gal Gil is set to begin filming at the end of 2021 once casting is complete.

