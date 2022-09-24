"I got a strong feeling for expressing something different": Seo In-guk dishes on playing the villain for the first time ever

Seo In-guk, the star of Doom At Your Service, is all set to return as the main villain of Project Wolf Hunting.

In a recent interview, he dished on his experience of playing the role of the antagonist for the first time ever in his career. That apart, he also opined on his character, Park Jong-doo, the dangerous leader of a gang who is sought after by Interpol. Speaking about the villain, he said:

“I really enjoyed it. I got a strong feeling for expressing something different. Someone said to me earlier, "You must have had a very hard time playing a villain," but I found it rather interesting."

Continuing, he added:

"If Park Jong-doo had a background story that created certain emotions, it would have been difficult. Park Jong-doo in Project Wolf Hunting only walked one road. He had no choice but to hijack the ship to run away. I enjoyed being able to depict a simple evil character.”

An action-thriller film, Project Wolf Hunting revolves around the story of a ship that sails from Manila, Philippines, heading to Busan, South Korea. However, this is no ordinary ship, and carries dangerous criminals on board. With the objective of monitoring these criminals, a team of veteran detectives joins the ship and makes the voyage together with the convicts.

However, mayhem ensues when an unanticipated emergency breaks out at sea, and the detectives find themselves in the midst of chaos.

Seo In-guk reveals insightful details about his character in Project Wolf Hunting

Directed by Kim Hong-seon, Project Wolf Hunting marks the reunion of Seo In-guk and Alchemy of Soul actress Jung So-Min since their last appearance together in The Smile Has Left Your Eyes.

Besides them, several other renowned korean actors such as Jang Dong-yoon, Sung Dong Il, Park Ho-san, Choi Gwi-hwa, Go Chang-suk, and Jang Young-nam are also a part of this production.

Seo In-guk essays the role of Park Jong-doo, a criminal wanted by Interpol for first-degree murder. He is also the leader of an insurrection that breaks out on the ship.

Seo In-guk's performance as a heinous antagonist is impeccable and stands as a stunning contrast opposite his usual characters.

For his role, Seo In-guk was required to perform a large number of sequences that included the use of extremely strong language riddled with expletives. When asked about how difficult it was for him to get inside the head of the character, he responded by saying:

“Of course I was worried. Park Jong-doo is a bad guy that makes everyone angry. However, the cruel lines that Park Jong-doo said in his first appearance were intentional. He intentionally did it to get smacked [where he wanted] because it was necessary to take out the steel wire [for his escape] later.”

Continuing, he said that the villain's cruelty was captured well in the script, emphasized via "acting and tattoos." He added:

“Park Jong-doo is not that young, but he is still too young to be a boss. So I thought about what point Park Jong-doo would emphasize. Besides his cruelty, I thought he needs to have an [intimidating] aura, which is why I bulked up in size. I wanted to reach the level of an UFC fighter. It’s like how it feels different to see a very ferocious wolf than just a wolf.”

Project Wolf Hunting premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 16 and was released in Korean theaters on September 21.

