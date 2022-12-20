5 Korean BL dramas that are based on Webtoons: Semantic Error, The New Employee, and more

Korean BL dramas have become a part of mainstream media with the global popularity of shows such as Semantic Error and To My Star. However, this genre of movies and shows has always been a part of the Korean entertainment industry even as early as 2007, which saw the release of the indie Korean BL film Just Friends?, starring Lee Je-hoon of Taxi Driver and Where Stars Land fame.

Despite the country having forayed into the Boys Love genre and releasing successful Korean BL dramas such as Long Time No See, mainstream success only came to the genre with the release of the 2020 drama Where Your Eyes Linger. With the meteoric success of the show as well as Light on Me, many other BL dramas and movies have also been greenlit.

A lot of the Korean BL dramas are based on Manhwas or Webtoons that are already popular amongst the genre readers, just like other K-dramas.

Blueming and 4 other Korean BL dramas that are based on Manhwas

1) Cherry Blossoms After Winter

Webtoon: Cherry Blossoms After Winter by Bam Woo

Episodes: 8

Where to watch: Viki

Cherry Blossoms After Winter follows the lives of two childhood best friends Hae-bom and Tae-song who start living under the same roof when the latter’s mom starts looking after Hae-bom after his parents’ death. Hae-bom is under the false impression that Tae-song hates living with him due to the latter’s cold demeanor towards him.

However, in reality, Tae-song has been in love with him since they were younger and their living situation has made it harder for him to confess his feelings. However, since it is the last year of high school, Tae-song tries to get closer to Hae-bom, igniting deep buried feelings inside both of them.

2) Semantic Error

Webtoon: Semantic Error by Jeo Soo-ri

Episodes: 8

Where to watch: GagaOOLala

The Korean BL drama Semantic Error shows cold and calculated protagonist Chu Sang-woo fall for his polar opposite Jang Jae-young, which he can only describe as a “semantic error” resulting from a bad code in his life.

Sang-woo’s methodological behavior causes Jae-young to lose out on an incredible academic opportunity, because of which the latter makes it his life’s mission to torment the former. However, their banter soon takes a flirtatious turn when Sang-woo approaches Jae-young to help him finish a comic he has been working on.

3) Blueming

Webtoon: Who Can Define Popularity? by Tak Bon

Episodes: 11

Where to watch: iQIYI

Cha Si-won’s only wish in life is to be a popular guy. He strongly believes only people with good looks become popular so he takes extra good care of himself and adopts a pleasant personality to increase his popularity.

As his college starts, he is under the impression that he would be one of the most popular guys on campus, but his dreams come crashing down when he is introduced to Hyeong Da-un, the rich and good-looking straight-A student with a naturally charming personality. His plans to become a popular guy no longer appear easy as he starts to lose confidence in himself every time he finds himself crossing paths with Da-un.

4) The New Employee

Webtoon: The New Employee by Moscareto

Episodes: 8 (ongoing)

Where to watch: Viki

Korean BL drama The New Employee follows the life of intern Woo Seung-hyun, who is a rookie when it comes to romance due to not having any successful prior experiences. His life is turned upside down by his new boss, Kim Jong-chan, who is known for his stern and cold demeanor.

Unbeknownst to Seung-hyun, he is exactly Jong-chan’s style, however, the former has been in love with his boss' ex-boyfriend, which complicates the matter. The entire situation is further complicated by Jong-chan’s hot and cold behavior towards Seung-hyun, which confuses the intern about his boss’ true feelings.

5) The Director Who Buys Me Dinner

Webtoon: The Director Who Buys Me Dinner by Toesa

Episodes: 10 (ongoing)

Where to watch: iQIYI

The Director Who Buys Me Dinner follows the lives of two cursed souls, the director of Min Entertainment, Min Yu-dan, and the new employee at the company Dong-baek. The former has been reincarnated four times and remembers all his past lives while Dong-baek doesn’t have a single memory of his past life.

To survive, Yu-dan and Dong-baek have to date as the curse can only be broken when Yu-dan falls in love with the latter. Why are they cursed? Is the curse even real? Will Dong-baek go along with his boss’ seemingly crazy plans? The rom-com Korean BL drama answers all such queries the viewers might have.

The Korean BL drama industry is flourishing with many shows releasing almost every month. The plot and impeccable acting skills are what sets the Korean BL dramas apart from other BL shows that are currently making the rounds.

Poll : 0 votes