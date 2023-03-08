Haikyuu!! season 5: Will the acclaimed sports anime return with a new sequel? Explained

Fans of Haikyuu!! cannot get enough of Hinata and Kageyama's lightning-fast volleyball shots. Since the show's fourth season aired in 2020, fans have eagerly awaited the next installment in Karasuno High's story. It was naturally expected that the final few manga chapters would be adapted into a fifth season, but recent announcements debunked that expectation.

Instead of an anime season consisting of 20-30 minute episodes, the series will conclude with two theatrical films. The films will cover chapters 292-403 of Haruichi Furudate's bestselling sports manga, picking up from where the anime left off.

Haikyuu!! Final films will end Kageyama and Hinata's story

Haikyuu!! Final movie, which will come out in two parts, was announced at a 2022 event to conclude the grand volleyball saga. The event also released a trailer by TOHO Animation, which acted more as a teaser, featuring snapshots of the major characters before exhibiting the title card.

According to the announcement, the movie will premiere in October 2023, and the first film will be released in late 2023.

The Production I.G.-produced anime adaptation's first season aired in 2014, while season 2 ran from 2015 to 2016. In the second half of 2016, season 3 premiered. The franchise also has a series of film releases summarizing events from the anime. The first film, Haikyuu!! the Movie: Ending and Beginning (Owari to Hajimari) was released in July 2015.

In September 2015, the second movie, Haikyuu!! the Movie: Winners and Losers was released. In September 2017, the two concluding movies, Genius and Sense and Battle of Ideas were released. The series also has a video game, radio drama, and several stage productions in Japan.

What is Haikyuu!! about?

The story follows Hinata Shoyo and Kageyama Tobio as they attempt to win the national volleyball tournament of Japan, along with their teammates from Karasuno High School.

Both aim to be pro players after school, but Hinata is hindered by his height, which is deemed detrimental for a spiker. On the other hand, Kageyama has trouble playing with his teammates despite being a prodigious "King of the Court."

The rivalry between the two started in middle school when Hinata's team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Kageyama and his fellow players. However, Hinata's desire to surpass Kageyama is obstructed when he finds himself in the same high school and, consequently, the same volleyball club as Kageyama.

The two learn to work together, improve each other's skills and soar to new heights. Season 4 ended with the victory of Karasuno against Inarizaki High School, setting the stage for the fated Karasuno versus Nekoma, or the Battle at the Garbage Dump.

Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu have all four seasons of Haikyuu!!. However, fans who want to know how the story ends can read the manga on the Shonen Jump website and app and Viz Media's official website.

