8 most famous (or infamous) players in Haikyuu!!, ranked

Volleyball players take years to develop their reputation in Haikyuu!!. Only a select few players will make a legendary name for themselves, thanks to their antics inside and outside the court.

This sports anime series has plenty of characters that draw people's attention. Some display classic sportsmanship, while others never miss a chance to insult those around them. However, what they have in common is a high skill level.

Wakatoshi Ushijima, Tobio Kageyama and 6 other players who have a notable reputation in Haikyuu!!

8) Kei Tsukishima

Without question, Kei Tsukishima might be the saltiest player in Haikyuu!!. Friends and foes alike are often greatly annoyed with him. He loves to rile up a crowd with his insulting demeanor.

This middle blocker is more than just a mere nuisance. He can block the vast majority of spikes with his bare hands. If his smug behavior doesn't set off his rival team, his blocking attempts will.

Tsukishima is practically an iron fortress in the Haikyuu!! series. Very few spikers can get past his defenses.

Tsukishima never wants anybody to tell him that he can't do anything. He worked extremely hard to achieve his goals for Karasuno High. For that reason, he could be a thorn in anybody's side.

7) Tobio Kageyama

Tobio Kageyama always had so much potential in the Haikyuu!! series. He is a setter with a very sharp awareness of his surroundings.

The "King of the Court" is known for his very short temper. He started the series as a very poor team player for Karasuno but eventually developed better communication skills. He is now a great contributor to his team.

Haikyuu!! fans have always loved Kageyama for his awkward social interactions. Most players can't stand him, but he makes for a great comedic foil.

6) Shoyo Hinata

Had it not been for Shoyo Hinata and a few others, Karasuno would've never tasted success again. For several years, the high school was given the derogatory title, "Fallen Champions." They just weren't as good as they used to be.

Hinata changed all that with his incredible jumping ability and quick attacking style. Along with his friend Kageyama, he used his speed advantage to overwhelm his opponents. Hinata would often surprise audience members and other skilled players.

Karasuno would eventually find their way back into national prominence. It all begins and ends with Hinata, who never lets his short height get in the way of achieving his volleyball dreams.

Hinata truly is the heart and soul of Haikyuu!!. The series just wouldn't be the same without the "Ultimate Decoy."

5) Tenma Udai

Without this former Karasuno player, there might not be a Hinata in Haikyuu!!. Tenma Udai is yet another short volleyball player with limited options. Nonetheless, he defied expectations with his great jumping ability. Not a single person could take him on whenever he was in the air.

Known by his nickname "Little Giant," Udai was the main inspiration for Hinata. He led his team straight to the nationals several years ago. Unfortunately, the high school wouldn't return to high-level tournaments until Hinata joined the team.

Udai stopped playing volleyball after high school. He wanted to explore other career options as he lacked offers to join professional teams. Nonetheless, he gave Hinata his blessing and even called him the new "Little Giant."

4) Toru Oikawa

This rogue devil is the main reason why Aoba Johsai High is a highly competitive team. Toru Oikawa is a well-rounded player with very few weaknesses. With that said, he does hold petty grudges over various slights.

Oikawa is also considered one of the most attractive characters in Haikyuu!!. He has plenty of fangirls cheering him on, both in and outside the universe. Many players are outright jealous of his desirability. He knows his way around stealing people's hearts, all without even trying.

Oikawa smiles frequently, yet his eyes tell a different story. He rarely offers a friendly gesture without some backhanded insult. Very few players can tolerate his arrogant demeanor.

Oikawa really knows how to get everybody to despise him.

3) Wakatoshi Ushijima

Not just anybody can be a pro ace player in Haikyuu!!. However, Wakatoshi Ushijima often scores half of his team's points during games.

A representative of Shiratorizawa Academy, Ushijima is known for his very physical style. He is also a living nightmare for right-handed players since he prefers to use his left hand. This winged spiker is very difficult to deal with.

Ushijima's name is often spoken with a combination of fear and respect. He really is a force of nature on the court. There's a reason why his match against Karasuno took so many episodes in Haikyuu!!.

2) Kiyoomi Sakusa

Kiyoomi Sakusa is only a second-year student at the Itachiyama Institute. However, he is strong enough to be considered a top three player. This wing spiker is always a heavy favorite to win any game in Haikyuu!!.

Anybody that watches Sakusa will immediately notice one particularly unique trait. Hypermobility gives him extremely flexible wrists, which can bend in ways a normal human cannot. It can be quite unsettling for any first-time viewer.

Sakusa uses a specific technique so he can land devastating spins on his spikes. Keep in mind that no other player can do what he does, at least not without injury. Nobody is going to forget his plays any time soon.

1) Wakatsu Kiryu

Wakatsu Kiryu rounds up the top three aces in Japan. That alone carries a great amount of prestige, considering just how many players there are in the country. It can be argued that he is the most talented winged spiker in Haikyuu!!.

A member of Mujinazaka High, Kiryu places a great emphasis on physical conditioning. His spikes can break through blocks with ease.

Kiryu is a national-level player who can make a huge difference in any game he plays. He's not as flashy as other players, but his reputation speaks for itself.

Kiryu is someone that every coach wants on their team.

