Toru Oikawa from Haikyuu!! being featured amongst villains in Jump Giga cover causes Twitter to erupt

The latest issue of Jump Giga features Toru Oikawa from Haikyuu!! on its cover, which is specifically comprised of notorious criminals and villains. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their dislike and amusement at the decision.

Oikawa is one of the main obstacles in Karasuno’s road to the nationals, especially for Tobio Kageyama. However, he has never been labeled as a villain, given that he is just a teenager who works hard towards his dreams.

Jump Giga and Anime Tweets put Toru Oikawa in the same frame as criminals and villains, Twitter reacts with laughs and anger

Joey 🦊 @joeybotttt twitter.com/atsushi101x/st… Atsu 🧃 @Atsushi101X The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed



"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" https://t.co/VwF5Q9IvqC HOLY SHIT Jump did the anitwt thing of putting Oikawa next to all the other villains HOLY SHIT Jump did the anitwt thing of putting Oikawa next to all the other villains 😭😭😭 twitter.com/atsushi101x/st…

Jump Giga is the monthly sister magazine of Weekly Shonen Jump, also published by Shueisha. It runs spin-offs and promotional materials for ongoing Jump serializations as well as one-shots.

In their latest cover, which heavily features My Hero Academia, the editors have put Toru Oikawa alongside arsonists and murderers, and fans have not taken that lightly.

hanana screaming over official amv || @takemichicult if Oikawa being treated like this for wanting to slap one kid but not even going through with it, imagine how mikey is going to be treated when the final arc is animated if Oikawa being treated like this for wanting to slap one kid but not even going through with it, imagine how mikey is going to be treated when the final arc is animated https://t.co/L8cnRhouaA

Oikawa is both controversial for his actions in middle school and popular for his dedication and hard work. He is the ideal setter in Kageyama's eyes and an inspiration for his team. Many hesitate to call him an antagonist, much less a villain.

Fan’s reactions

Tani✨ NEW skts fic pinned! @MiyeowOmi twitter.com/Atsushi101X/st… Atsu 🧃 @Atsushi101X The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed



"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" https://t.co/VwF5Q9IvqC Listen when Oikawa says "nice kill!" he does NOT mean the same thing as the rest of them Listen when Oikawa says "nice kill!" he does NOT mean the same thing as the rest of them😭 twitter.com/Atsushi101X/st…

It is understandable that Toru Oikawa is featured here due to the spin-off series Haikyuu-Bu!!, written and illustrated by Kyōhei Miyajima.

However, fans are miffed to see their beloved character in with the likes of Dabi and Toga.

🌜what? @hearties4uglies ” yo after I saw these expressions I always knew there was something happening behind the scenes. Atsu 🧃 @Atsushi101X The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed



"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" https://t.co/VwF5Q9IvqC “Why is Oikawa with villains” yo after I saw these expressions I always knew there was something happening behind the scenes. twitter.com/atsushi101x/st… “Why is Oikawa with villains😭” yo after I saw these expressions I always knew there was something happening behind the scenes. twitter.com/atsushi101x/st… https://t.co/swX4XVCP8p

Some even found it hilarious and joked about how the Aoba Johsai captain could overpower a lot of the villains with whom he is featured via his jump serve.

One person suggested that Jump Giga has confused the setter with Hisoka Morrow from Hunter X Hunter since both of these characters are voiced by Daisuke Namikawa.

shiv ⁰⁴²⁰ @CTRLDEVlL Atsu 🧃 @Atsushi101X The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed



"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" https://t.co/VwF5Q9IvqC honestly it was so insane when oikawa disintegrated someone’s arms just cus they bumped into him at the 287th hunter exams twitter.com/Atsushi101X/st… honestly it was so insane when oikawa disintegrated someone’s arms just cus they bumped into him at the 287th hunter exams twitter.com/Atsushi101X/st…

Anime Tweet’s “Red Flags” post

Anime Tweets @AllVibeAnime The walking red flags in anime The walking red flags in anime https://t.co/xVauVszC4K

Speaking of Hisoka, the Twitter account Anime Tweets (@AllVibeAnime) has posted a 3X3 list of anime characters that are "walking red flags."

The list features Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs), Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan), Guren Ichinose (Seraph of the End), Light Yagami (Death Note), and Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen). Also included in the list are Hisoka (Hunter x Hunter), Toru Oikawa (Haikyuu!!), Dabi (My Hero Academia), and Kou Tanaka (Ao Haru Ride).

simone 🫧 @jaeilsolo Anime Tweets @AllVibeAnime The walking red flags in anime The walking red flags in anime https://t.co/xVauVszC4K and when the day that the anime community stops grouping oikawa & kou with literal kilIers and overall bad people will be the day i find peace in life. also gojo free my man twitter.com/allvibeanime/s… and when the day that the anime community stops grouping oikawa & kou with literal kilIers and overall bad people will be the day i find peace in life. also gojo free my man twitter.com/allvibeanime/s…

Needless to say, fans find it both hilarious and offensive that Oikawa and Kou, both regular teenagers, have found themselves amongst the likes of genocidal maniacs and borderline psychopaths.

꩜ @koomoroll Anime Tweets @AllVibeAnime The walking red flags in anime The walking red flags in anime https://t.co/xVauVszC4K yall gotta stop putting my man oikawa in a collage full of men who has a novel full of crimes twitter.com/allvibeanime/s… yall gotta stop putting my man oikawa in a collage full of men who has a novel full of crimes twitter.com/allvibeanime/s…

However, some fans have pointed out that both teenagers do have flaws. According to them, those flaws count as red flags in the characters' respective universes, which are relatively normal compared to the rest.

stitch @stitchmediamix @coaIsack Please don't tell me Oikawa has literally killed someone. I cannot take this. I've spent years trying to figure out why people have such strong opinions on him. Did he really unalive people with volleyballs? @coaIsack Please don't tell me Oikawa has literally killed someone. I cannot take this. I've spent years trying to figure out why people have such strong opinions on him. Did he really unalive people with volleyballs?

Many have taken offense that Satoru Gojo is on the list. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loves to playfully slander Gojo, and as such, the reaction has not been as widespread.

Omake

Here's a fun fact for interested readers. On this list, two characters are voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Hisoka and Oikawa), two by Yuki Kaji (Eren and Kou), two by Yuichi Nakamura (Gojo and Guren), and two by Mamoru Miyano (Dazai and Light). Only Hiro Shimono voices one character (Dabi) to complete the list.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh