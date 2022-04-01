Toru Oikawa from Haikyuu!! being featured amongst villains in Jump Giga cover causes Twitter to erupt

The latest issue of Jump Giga features Toru Oikawa from Haikyuu!! on its cover, which is specifically comprised of notorious criminals and villains. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their dislike and amusement at the decision.
Oikawa is one of the main obstacles in Karasuno’s road to the nationals, especially for Tobio Kageyama. However, he has never been labeled as a villain, given that he is just a teenager who works hard towards his dreams.
Jump Giga and Anime Tweets put Toru Oikawa in the same frame as criminals and villains, Twitter reacts with laughs and anger
Jump Giga is the monthly sister magazine of Weekly Shonen Jump, also published by Shueisha. It runs spin-offs and promotional materials for ongoing Jump serializations as well as one-shots.
In their latest cover, which heavily features My Hero Academia, the editors have put Toru Oikawa alongside arsonists and murderers, and fans have not taken that lightly.
Oikawa is both controversial for his actions in middle school and popular for his dedication and hard work. He is the ideal setter in Kageyama's eyes and an inspiration for his team. Many hesitate to call him an antagonist, much less a villain.
Fan’s reactions
It is understandable that Toru Oikawa is featured here due to the spin-off series Haikyuu-Bu!!, written and illustrated by Kyōhei Miyajima.
However, fans are miffed to see their beloved character in with the likes of Dabi and Toga.
Some even found it hilarious and joked about how the Aoba Johsai captain could overpower a lot of the villains with whom he is featured via his jump serve.
One person suggested that Jump Giga has confused the setter with Hisoka Morrow from Hunter X Hunter since both of these characters are voiced by Daisuke Namikawa.
Anime Tweet’s “Red Flags” post
Speaking of Hisoka, the Twitter account Anime Tweets (@AllVibeAnime) has posted a 3X3 list of anime characters that are "walking red flags."
The list features Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs), Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan), Guren Ichinose (Seraph of the End), Light Yagami (Death Note), and Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen). Also included in the list are Hisoka (Hunter x Hunter), Toru Oikawa (Haikyuu!!), Dabi (My Hero Academia), and Kou Tanaka (Ao Haru Ride).
Needless to say, fans find it both hilarious and offensive that Oikawa and Kou, both regular teenagers, have found themselves amongst the likes of genocidal maniacs and borderline psychopaths.
However, some fans have pointed out that both teenagers do have flaws. According to them, those flaws count as red flags in the characters' respective universes, which are relatively normal compared to the rest.
Many have taken offense that Satoru Gojo is on the list. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loves to playfully slander Gojo, and as such, the reaction has not been as widespread.
Omake
Here's a fun fact for interested readers. On this list, two characters are voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Hisoka and Oikawa), two by Yuki Kaji (Eren and Kou), two by Yuichi Nakamura (Gojo and Guren), and two by Mamoru Miyano (Dazai and Light). Only Hiro Shimono voices one character (Dabi) to complete the list.