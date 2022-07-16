10 best Middle Blockers in Haikyuu!! ranked

Middle Blockers serve a vital role in the volleyball games of Haikyuu!! These players are typically situated in the middle of the court. Given their position, they can block hitters from the opposing team. They can also provide offensive decoys or hit quick sets.

The Middle Blockers have to hold down the fort in Haikyuu!! Sometimes, they are the only line of defense against talented spikers. As a result, these players are the backbone of any good volleyball team.

The best middle blockers in Haikyuu!! are known for their strength, skill, and speed

10) Ren Omimi

Omimi is a ridiculously tall player with fairly long arms. This gives him a distinct advantage when blocking attacks from the other side of the court. He attends Inarizaki High as a third-year student.

He is someone who can directly counter an inner cross spike from Ryunosuke Tanaka from Karasuno High. Omimi always maintains a very relaxed composure, which allows him to think more clearly and not make any mistakes.

9) Issei Matsukawa

Matsukawa is a third-year student with a lot of experience at Aoba Johsai High. Many other players acknowledge his blocking ability in Haikyuu!! Matsukawa relies on his height to defend against incoming attacks.

Shoyo Hinata is a very skilled player with a powerful reputation, but even he doesn't like playing against Matsukawa. Like any good blocker, he can practically figure out where a spike is going to land on the court.

8) Kei Tsukishima

Tsukishima often gets on people's nerves for his antagonist behavior in Haikyuu!! However, he is quite skilled at such a young age. It also helps that he is a very tall player.

A first-year student from Karasuno High, Tsukishima is known for his logical and cunning mindset. He often tricks his targets with a well-timed feint. Without question, his defensive blocking is among the best.

Tsukishima only relies on what he sees before him. This means that he rarely gets caught off guard by cheap tactics in Haikyuu!! Tsukishima combines brawn and brainpower to a devastating effect.

7) Satori Tendo

Satori goes by the fearsome nickname of 'Guess Monster' in the Haikyuu!! series. This Middle Blocker is a third-year student from the highly prestigious Shiratorizawa Academy.

What makes him a dangerous blocker is that Satori can read attacks with the greatest of ease. For example, when a ball is thrown in the air, he will figure out where it will go based on visual cues.

Satori is also fully aware of what is going on inside the court. He only needs a quick glance to realize the rival team's next move. Satori doesn't just stop the ball, he makes sure to knock it down in Haikyuu!!

6) Keisuke Unnan

Admittedly, Unnan doesn't show up very often in Haikyuu!! Nonetheless, this Middle Blocker does have a few impressive moves in his arsenal. He represents Mujinazaka High as a third-year student.

Unnan is the second half of his team's 'twin towers,' along with fellow player Nozomu Mami, but he is slightly more skilled.

He is among the very few characters that can block Kotaro Bokuto, a top-five ace in Japan, which already says a lot about his skill level. Unnan is known for his fast reflexes, along with the ability to score points on committed blocks.

5) Tatsuki Washio

Washio is a third-year student who hails from Fukurodani Academy. He isn't seen that much in Haikyuu!!, but he makes the most of his screentime. Washio is a very solid player with really strong blocking power.

His height and physical strength allowed him to stop a direct spike from Wakatsu Kiryu, arguably the top ace in Japan. It cannot be overstated how this is such a tremendous feat in Haikyuu!! That alone warrants a very high spot on this list. Washio is a highly skilled blocker in this sports anime series.

4) Takanobu Aone

Data Tech High is in good hands with this second-year student, and Aone is the main reason why they can rely on their famous 'Iron Wall' strategy. He is among the best Middle Blockers in Haikyuu!!

Aone is a physically gifted player who never moves until he knows where the ball is going. He almost never makes a mistake in that regard.

This formidable player also relies on a technique known as 'bunch shift,' which involves three blockers moving together at the center of the court. His calm mindset is what allows him to perform under pressure.

3) Rintaro Suna

Suna is only a second-year student from Inarizaki High. He might seem like a slacker whenever his team has a point lead. However, his personality and short height doesn't take away from his skills in Haikyuu!!

Tsukishima fully believes that Suna is among the greatest middle blockers in the Nationals tournament. The latter has a very driven instinct, which means he can quickly adapt to his surrounding environment.

Suna is very good at figuring out his opponent's next move. Suna not only has wide ranging spikes, he can also trick rival blockers into going the wrong direction. Suna is a very fast player who knows what he's doing.

2) Tetsuro Kuroo

Known as the 'Scheming Captain,' Kuroo is a highly intelligent person in Haikyuu!! The team captain is a third-year student hailing from Nekoma High. He personally trained Kei Tsukishima to become a better player.

Kuroo is very good at putting pressure on his opponents. He analyzes their specific movements to figure out their next attack. Many players have no way of getting past Kuroo's masterful blocking. His natural reflexes also give him the ability to handle receives easier.

This is someone who can directly block a powerful spike from Kotaro Bokuto, who is among the top five aces in Japan. Haikyuu!! fans know they are in for a great match whenever Kuroo is playing.

1) Sachiro Hirugami

It goes without saying that Hirugami is the best Middle Blocker in Haikyuu!! He is only a second-year student from Kamomedai High, yet he plays like a much older professional. Hirugami has always maintained a sharp focus on the field.

With a calm and collected persona, he fully earns the nickname 'Immovable Hirugami.' He is exceptionally skilled at read blocking and quickly reacts to various attacks. When Karasuno faced off against Kamomedai, Tobio Kageyama was shocked by their defensive wall.

Hirugami is not someone that can be fooled by decoy serves in Haikyuu!! He will track that ball down no matter where it lands.

