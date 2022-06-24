10 most talented spikers in Haikyuu!!, ranked

Whether it's from the left or right position, spikers play a crucial role in Haikyuu!! These powerful attackers can decide the entire volleyball match, just as long as they have a good enough team to back them up.

Haikyuu!! can get competitive really quickly. This sports anime has plenty of hard hitters, but some of them stand out more in the spotlight.

Here's a look at the very best spikers in the series, including the top five aces in Japan. The remainder of the list will be decided on various skill factors.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Wakatoshi Ushijima, Asahi Azumane and 8 more powerful Haikyuu!! spikers

10) Kazuma Numai

Kazuma Numai is a third-year student hailing from Nohebi Academy. Unfortunately, he isn't seen that much in Haikyuu!!.

With that said, Numai makes the most of his little screentime. He stands out due to his high pain tolerance. He even plays despite his dislocated thumb. This also doesn't stop him from playing normally and hitting powerful spikes.

Numai is certainly a beast on the volleyball court.

9) Takeru Nakashima

Takeru Nakashima represents Wakutani Minami High as a third-year student. His spikes are very different from most players since he can hit them from various angles.

Nakashima's main tactic is to have the ball ricochet off the blocker's hands, resulting in a point.

Rival teams will have to stay on guard because of his unpredictable playstyle. Even a direct block can result in a change in trajectory.

8) Asahi Azumane

Asahi Azumane used to be known as the most efficient striker in Karasuno High. The third-year student gradually builds up his power during matches. He can also spike past triple blocks, which is a remarkable feat in Haikyuu!!.

If his team needs to bypass a wall, Azumane is the right man for the job. His delayed spike technique can throw off timing from most players.

7) Shoyo Hinata

A lack of power can be disastrous for most spikers in Haikyuu!!. Somehow, a little kid named Shoyo Hinata proved everybody wrong. He compensates for his lack of height with a really high vertical jump.

Often serving as a decoy, Hinata relies on a combination of speed and stamina whenever he delivers a spike. More impressively, he can even see the entire court when making his jumps.

Karasuno High is represented very well with Hinata on their team.

6) Korai Hoshiumi

Korai Hoshiumi may only be a second-year student at Kamomedai High, but he can handle experienced players just fine.

Hoshiumi is often compared to Tenma Udai, also known as the Small Giant. They can both jump extremely high despite their rather short builds. Hoshiumi achieves this by twisting his legs a certain way before jumping.

By getting past his height disadvantage, Hoshiumi is a force to be reckoned with in Haikyuu!!. Not that many players will catch his spikes in time.

5) Aran Ojiro

Aran Ojiro is among the five best aces in the state of Japan. This is a very high ground to walk on in Haikyuu!!. Volleyball is a very difficult sport to play.

Either way, Aran is a third-year student from Inarizaki High School. He received high praise from various characters. Keishin Ukai believes that his skills are worthy of the top three. Aran backs this up with precise timing and great jumping power.

Not only can Aran's spikes get past multiple players at once, but he can also hit them consecutively. He can adapt to poor receivers, which makes him a dangerous threat on the court.

4) Kotaro Bokuto

Kotaro Bokuto just barely missed being in the top three best spikers. He is a third-year student from Fukurōdani Academy.

Whether it's offense or defense, Bokuto specializes in several different areas. This is the result of his physical conditioning.

It should be noted that Bokuto often practices far beyond normal staying hours. His athletic prowess gives him razor-sharp accuracy, not to mention adaptability.

Analytical mindsets are a very important skill in Haikyuu!!. Bokuto can read other players and make insightful decisions based on that alone.

3) Wakatoshi Ushijima

In terms of sheer power, Wakatoshi Ushijima is a complete monster in Haikyuu!!. He is a third-year student who trained at Shiratorizawa Academy.

Ushijima overcame Toru Oikawa and his team during the 2012 Interhigh Tournament, which speaks volumes about his strength.

Unlike the vast majority of volleyball players, Ushijima prefers to use his left hand when delivering spikes. Most teams have great difficulty when getting used to his strikes. That alone gives him a great advantage.

It should be noted that Ushijima is among the top three aces in the entire country. He may be a relatively simple player, but his power and stamina are second to none in Haikyuu!!.

2) Kiyoomi Sakusa

Calm and collected, this ace spiker represents the incredible Itachiyama Institute. Kiyoomi Sakusa is only a second-year student, but he can still hang with the best third-years in Haikyuu!!.

While Sakusa isn't nearly as powerful as Ushijima, his masterful technique is what sets him apart. He is a very unconventional player due to his strange hypermobility. He can bend his wrists in very flexible ways. By doing so, he adds a great amount of spinning velocity to his spikes.

Sakusa has already beaten the powerful Bokuto numerous times in Haikyuu!!. Very few players can stand up to him in this series.

1) Wakatsu Kiryu

Wakatsu Kiryu is a top prospect who hails from Mujinazaka High, which heavily emphasizes physical training. He is a third-year student who is on par with Sakusa and Ushijima. It's rather telling that Atsumu Miya considers him the most well-rounded player among the top three aces.

Haikyuu!! characters must exercise caution with Kiryu. His devastating spikes can go through entire blocks of three people. More importantly, he can also control his jumps depending on the serve.

What's really scary about Kiryu is that he only needs one step before hitting a spike. By comparison, most players need at least two or three.

