Which Haikyuu character are you, based on your Zodiac Sign

Zodiac Signs supposedly tell a person a lot about their personality traits and whatnot, and Haikyuu has plenty of characters with known birthdays. Due to the latter fact, this article is based on the character's actual birthdays (rather than the personification of the Zodiac Signs). These characters might not necessarily share the same traits typically associated with them as a result.

It will also only focus on Tropical dates rather than Sidereal dates, given it would be inconsistent listing both in some cases. Many characters are born around each timeframe, but only one character will be listed per entry for simplicity. Past that, it's time to check out the Haikyuu characters and their Zodiac Signs.

Your Haikyuu character, based on your Zodiac Sign

Aries - Kōrai Hoshiumi

Hoshiumi might be short, but he's an amazing player (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: March 21 to April 19

Kōrai Hoshiumi was born on April 16, 1995, meaning he would be an Aries. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with ambition, honesty, bravery, and optimism. They are also known for being kind, creative, and well-organized.

In Kōrai Hoshiumi's case, he is a pretty ambitious volleyball player who tries hard to succeed, despite his short height. He doesn't exemplify all of these traits, but they are common characteristics of an Aries nonetheless.

Kōrai Hoshiumi would later become a wing spiker in Schweiden Adlers and has played for the Japan National Volleyball Team in Haikyuu.

Taurus - Saeko Tanaka

One of the few notable female characters in the series (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: April 20 to May 20

Saeko Tanaka was born on May 5, 1991, meaning she would be a Taurus. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with stubbornness, hard work, responsibility, and being headstrong. Similarly, they also tend to prefer stability, are hot-headed and beautiful.

Saeko is Ryūnosuke's older sister and is a bit rebellious, which one could see as headstrong and stubborn. Likewise, she is one of the few women in the show, and her figure is one of the more accented ones in Haikyuu.

Post-timeskip, she would end up working at a motorcycle shop.

Gemini - Shōyō Hinata

The main protagonist of Haikyuu (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: May 21 to June 21

Shōyō Hinata was born on June 21, 1996, meaning that he is a Gemini. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with adaptability, quick learners, being outgoing, and intelligent. On a similar note, they're also prone to being nervous, indecisive, and enthusiastic.

Unsurprisingly, the main protagonist of Haikyuu is quite adaptable, being a short middle blocker who often served as a decoy. Height means a lot in volleyball, but Shōyō Hinata was an incredible player despite his faults. He's certainly not intelligent as far as being book-smart goes, often focusing too much on volleyball over his studies.

Still, he's an extremely popular character in Haikyuu, often ranking highly on various official popularity polls. After the timeskip, he plays on Asas São Paulo.

Cancer - Suguru Daishō

He is easy to dislike in Haikyuu, but he is a talented player (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: June 22 to July 22

Suguru Daishō was born on July 1, 1994, meaning that he is a Cancer. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with being manipulative, insecure, emotional, and persuasive. Some Cancers are also known for being sensitive, intuitive, resilient, and enigmatic.

The snake-like Suguru Daishō is certainly manipulative when it comes to abusing the rules. He can seem nice in a game to an unknowing audience but uses that façade to win games by manipulating the referees. He is also insecure if one brings up his ex-girlfriend, making him a perfect representation of this Zodiac Sign.

Post-timeskip, he is on the Yotsuya Motor Spirits volleyball team.

Leo - Wakatoshi Ushijima

One of the best players in Haikyuu (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: July 23 to August 22

Wakatoshi Ushijima was born on August 13, 1994, meaning that he is a Leo. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with being lively, loyal, prideful, and stubborn. Leos can also be known to be passionate, generous, a natural leader, and popular.

Funnily enough, Wakatoshi Ushijima is anything but lively. He's exceptionally talented at playing volleyball, although he is awkward at social interactions, thus making him not particularly popular. Still, he is prideful in his skills, so he isn't a complete bust as far as Leos go.

He plays on Orzeł Warszawa after the timeskip in Haikyuu.

Virgo - Hitoka Yachi

The lovable Yachi and one of her moments (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: August 23 to September 22

Hitoka Yachi was born on September 4, 1996, meaning that she is a Virgo. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with humility, practicality, sympathy, and kindness. It's also connected with logic, self-doubt, shyness, artistic talent, and faithfulness.

As far as Hitoka Yachi goes, she's timid at first and certainly has her self-doubts. She thankfully becomes less critical of herself as Haikyuu goes on and eventually serves as Kiyoko's replacement for Karasuno High.

By the end of the series, she works in Tokyo as an ad designer.

Libra - Kei Tsukishima

Some Haikyuu characters are the opposite of their Zodiac Sign's major characteristics (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: September 23 to October 23

Kei Tsukishima was born on September 27, 1996, meaning that he is a Libra. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with diplomacy, intelligence, equilibrium, and being tactful. A Libra is also associated with hating disorder, being messy, being involved in conflicts, and charm.

Tsukishima is undoubtedly intelligent, but he's the opposite of being diplomatic. He's arrogant, occasionally mocking others with a smug attitude (usually Hinata at the beginning of Haikyuu).

Besides that, he ends up working at the Sendai City Museum at the end of the series.

Scorpio - Tadashi Yamaguchi

He has a great serve, at the very least (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: October 24 to November 21

Tadashi Yamaguchi was born on November 10, 1996, meaning that he is a Scorpio. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with loyalty, calmness, complexity, and lack of communication skills. Scorpios also tend to have the worst reputation, often being intense and overly emotional.

Loyalty is one of Tadashi Yamaguchi's most notable traits (particularly his relationship with Tsukishima). His communication issues early on were due to him being bullied, but he doesn't really have the other traditional Scorpio traits.

After the timeskip, Tadashi is a college student.

Sagittarius - Kentarō Kyōtani

Haikyuu's Mad Dog (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: November 22 to December 21

Kentarō Kyōtani was born on December 7, 1995, meaning that he is a Sagittarius. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with generosity, humor, impatience, and being undiplomatic. Not only that, but a Sagittarius tends to be open-minded, enthusiastic, and overly friendly.

Hilariously, Kentarō Kyōtani is as far away from being considered friendly as far Haikyuu characters go. He's hot-headed and uses all of his strength on the volleyball whenever possible, although his uncooperative nature makes him unpopular. At the very least, he has the undiplomatic part down to a tee.

In the present day of Haikyuu, he plays for Sendai Frogs.

Capricorn - Tobio Kageyama

He has a lot in common with this Zodiac Sign (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: December 22 to January 19

Tobio Kageyama was born on December 22, 2022, meaning that he is a Capricorn. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with discipline, good manners, overachievers, and ambition. Some Capricorns are also known for being supportive, good at following rules, and hard workers.

The prodigious Tobio Kageyama is certainly an overachiever in several areas, as he was able to play in the Rio Olympics when he was only 19. He's consistently been one of the best players in all of Haikyuu, and his ability to support Hinata early on in the series was remarkable.

He is on the Ali Roma team by the end of Haikyuu.

Aquarius - Rintarō Suna

He's clever in the little that fans see of him in Haikyuu (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: January 20 to February 18

Rintarō Suna was born on January 25, 1996, meaning that he is an Aquarius. This Zodiac Sign is typically associated with cleverness, independence, optimism, and being a bit uncompromising at times. Those with this Zodiac Sign also tend to strongly dislike boredom, as well as being visionary and original.

He doesn't really fit in with the traditional Aquarius traits, although it isn't helped by his lack of overall screentime for development. He was mainly in the Tokyo National Arcs as an opponent for Tsukishima. At the very least, he is clever enough to manipulate blockers and see-through Tsukishima's bait.

Rintarō Suna played for Eastern Japan Paper Mills Raijin at the end of Haikyuu.

Pisces - Kiyoomi Sakusa

The final Haikyuu character and Zodiac Sign on this listicle (Image via Production I.G)

Tropical dates: February 19 to March 20

Kiyoomi Sakusa was born on March 20, 1996, meaning that he is a Pisces. This Zodiac Sign is usually associated with grace, emotional awareness, trustworthiness, and being unrealistic at times. Those with the Pisces Zodiac Sign can also be a bit overly dependent, intuitive, unselfish, and flexible.

Kiyoomi sees himself as a realist (directly contradicting Pisces' usual habit of being unrealistic). However, he is also brutally honest, so he can be seen as trustworthy in a way.

Post-timeskip, Kiyoomi Sakusa is seen playing on the Japanese men's national volleyball team alongside Oikawa.

