10 great anime with female protagonists and a lovable cast

Plenty of great anime have terrific female protagonists and a lovable cast that make the shows worth watching. Gender doesn't limit how entertaining an anime can be, but some people might prefer to watch one with an entertaining female lead. Thankfully, the industry is diverse in this regard, with plots ranging from romantic comedies to action.

Both old-school and modern animes qualify for a list like this one. These ten anime aren't the only ones worth watching, but they're some of the most accessible for modern viewers to go back to in some capacity. In fact, most of them are available on Netflix.

10 fun anime that feature a female protagonist and a lovable cast include Kill la Kill, Cells at Work! and more

10) Kill la Kill

Ryūko Matoi has an overtly fan-servicey design, but the character is entertaining (Image via Trigger)

Kill la Kill is a memorable anime from the mid-2010s featuring a prominent female protagonist in Ryūko Matoi. She wishes to find out who murdered her father, although the show isn't as serious as her goal might be.

It's ridiculously over-the-top at times and can seem degenerate as well. Despite that, it's a popular show with memorable fight scenes, although it's definitely more for male audiences.

9) Komi Can't Communicate

Komi Can't Communicate is a fun show to watch, with Komi being the main (but mostly silent) star (Image via TV Man Union)

Shouko Komi is the protagonist of Komi Can't Communicate, and like the title's name suggests, she has intense difficulties trying to speak. She has severe social anxiety but wishes to make 100 friends in this slice of life anime.

It's a silly series full of funny and one-note characters, but they're still lovable for the most part. Due to the fact that Komi has difficulty communicating with other characters, the plot often revolves around other characters' personalities and their expectations and relationships with Komi.

8) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

The first female JoJo protagonist (Image via David Production)

Every anime fan has heard of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure at some point in their life. In this case, Stone Ocean is one of many parts of a long-lasting franchise. The female protagonist here is Jolyne Cujoh, who is the sixth JoJo in the series.

Fans of the previous seasons will find that some familiar faces (like Jotaro) play a role in this new anime. However, one doesn't have to be a die-hard JoJo fan to enjoy this anime's wacky antics and entertaining characters.

7) Cells at Work!

Red Blood Cell's design (Image via David Production)

There are two protagonists in Cells at Work!, one of which is a woman. Although, that's a complicated question, given that she's a red blood cell. Still, Red Blood Cell is a female protagonist in a fun anime series where viewers can learn more about the human body.

The other characters in this show are cells, bacteria, and viruses, but they all have human-esque designs. The show is educational, but it's certainly not boring. There is also a spin-off anime known as Cells at Work! Code Black, which has a female white blood cell as one of the two protagonists, although the human body there is more poorly maintained.

6) Aggretsuko

Comedy series often have lovable characters, and Aggretsuko is no exception to this norm. It's an anime that starts with a red panda named Retsuko, who copes with a terrible office environment that can feel all too relatable for viewers stuck in dead-end jobs.

Aggretsuko is good for casual laughs, with several seasons' worth of good times. Retsuko is an excellent female protagonist, yet the cast also deserves some praise. Characters like Fenneko and Haida are easy to enjoy, and even hateable characters like Director Ton can be amusing in how over-the-top they are.

5) Fruits Basket

The 2019 version of Fruit Basket (Image via TMS)

Slice-of-life romantic comedies can be hit or miss sometimes, but Fruits Basket is well-worth watching. It features a female protagonist known as Tohru Honda who has a tragic upbringing, yet she overcomes that through her hard work and determination.

She's excruciatingly polite, which leads to her friends worrying about her being too selfless. It doesn't matter what obstacles lie before her, her cheerful attitude allows her to overcome them.

Of course, she's not by herself. There are several other lovable characters, some of which Tohru must heal as the series progresses. Some fun members of the cast include:

Arisa Uotani (a former thug).

Saki Hanajima (a psychic).

Akita Soma (somebody who initially hated Tohru prior to the curse being broken).

4) Spirited Away

Chihiro Ogino's journey from beginning to end is worth watching (Image via Studio Ghibli)

This anime movie is arguably Miyazaki's greatest work and has received universal acclaim from critics and fans alike. It does feature a female protagonist known as Chihiro Ogino, who undergoes character development to become more selfless.

All of the characters in the movie are well-written, making its small cast of notable characters not much of a detriment. A character like No Face seems simple on the surface yet remains one of the most iconic parts of this legendary movie.

3) Little Witch Academia

Akko is a fun character (Image via Trigger)

An anime with a predominantly female cast certainly fits the bill here. Little Witch Academia features a witch named Akko, who has no talent for magic (although it's revealed why that's the case near the end). The first half of the series has slice-of-life episodes focusing on its memorable characters.

For example, there is one episode where Akko enters Sucey's dreams to try and wake her up, and it's as ridiculous (yet fun) as it sounds. The character dynamics are great, and the series is full of lighthearted and fun moments for viewers to enjoy.

2) Ghost in the Shell

Major Mokoto Kusanagi is an awesome female protagonist (Image via Production I.G.)

There aren't too many anime with a female protagonist more influential than Ghost in the Shell. It's a cyberpunk creation that inspired The Matrix, which is a legendary title in its own right. As far as the story goes, it follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg who is an investigator for Public Security Section 9. She's a strong female protagonist, although she isn't as robotic as one would think for a cyborg.

There have been several television series and films with this IP, with there being many cool and tough characters in them. Still, some characters appear in most mediums, with somebody like Batou often leaving an impression on viewers.

The series wouldn't have been so influential if it had terrible characters.

1) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon is one of the most iconic anime series featuring female protagonists. It's easily the most well-known "magical girl" type of anime, with both Sailor Moon and Sailor Moon Crystal being legendary in their own right. Both series are designated for Shōjo audiences, and it focuses on a girl named Usagi Tsukino.

She obtains a brooch that lets her become Sailor Moon, and the show focuses on her beating various monsters of the week. There are also some romantic plots, which makes sense given the lyrics of the first song:

"Fighting evil by moonlight, winning love by daylight."

The cast consists of various other Sailor Guardians, Tuxedo Mask (Usagi's love interest), and the Dark Kingdom (the antagonists). Many of the characters are fun to watch, although Usagi often steals the show.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

