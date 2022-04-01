×
Create
Notifications

Haikyuu!! fans flood Twitter with Kageyama posts after BTS Jungkook’s Instagram story goes viral

BTS Jungkook and Kageyama Tobio from Haikyuu!! (Image via Sportskeeda)
BTS Jungkook and Kageyama Tobio from Haikyuu!! (Image via Sportskeeda)
Arundhoti Palit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 01, 2022 08:16 PM IST
Feature

Haikyuu!! Fans were in for a pleasant surprise after the youngest member of the K-pop group BTS, Jungkook, admitted to Kageyama being his favorite of the show’s “deviant duo.”

It is a well-known fact among fans of the group that some of the members, especially younger ones like Jungkook, V and Jimin, enjoy both manga and anime, especially shows like Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia.

Note: Spoilers for the Haikyuu!! manga in the tweets ahead

The original post and its context

IG stories #31 🐰 ah... this is difficult. For me... ah.. Kageyama? https://t.co/LPzdzQQdBS

Jungkook, who contracted COVID-19 after traveling to the USA with the other members of BTS to perform at the GRAMMYs, has been in quarantine for the past two days.

To deal with his boredom, the K-pop star took to using his Instagram account, urging fans to ask him questions, which he answered on his story.

HE CHOSE KAGEYAMA LETS GOOOO https://t.co/6O34GH79xd

A fan took the opportunity to ask whether he preferred Kageyama Tobio or Hinata Shoyo from the sports anime Haikyuu!!, to which he replied that it was a tough choice but that for him, it was Kageyama.

How Haikyuu!! fans reacted on Twitter

Bringing this back Since jungkook chose kageyama over shoyo https://t.co/XWCEvfntql

Haikyuu!! fans have been waiting impatiently for news of the series and information on the return of the fifth season of the beloved sports anime. This gave them the perfect impetus to hype up the show and specifically Kageyama.

since jungkook picked kageyama we gotta bring something back https://t.co/FCSm1Kh4YY
jungkook and jimin our kageyama and shoyo https://t.co/90Mx4Au32B
🐰‘s Instagram🗣kageyama or shoyo 🐰ah this is hard for me, kageyamaWbk……. https://t.co/ugaJPqaFwv

A popular trope that many Twitter users resort to is comparing BTS members with characters from the show, a habit that reappeared in response to this viral post.

Interestingly, Jungkook has often been compared to Kageyama Tobio in the past because of the former’s athleticism and multiple talents.

This is often considered similar to Kageyama’s ability to play almost any position in volleyball, although his true genius lies in his sets.

Kageyama and Jungkookie as each other, a long thread ✨ https://t.co/bq5A9XMWJl
I present you tiny kageyama tobio and tiny jeon jungkook https://t.co/Yp3CQp2Bmz
jungkook is kageyama, confirmed! https://t.co/AobgJrQdff

Adding to these are their similar positions as being the youngest members- Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS while Kageyama is the youngest of the first-years, and thus, the youngest in the Karasuno team.

Both the K-pop star and the fictional setter also share a fondness for drinking milk, leading to many fans vehemently exclaiming that the former is a real-life Kageyama.

you really cant deny the kageyama jungkook agenda MY BABIES https://t.co/QUzL59blz9
it’s funny how this was posted yesterday… then we find out jungkook also likes kageyama 😌 twitter.com/jeonjkloops/st…

Many Twitter users who enjoy both anime and K-pop were simply pleased to see their favorite genres reaching an enthusiastic harmony,.

Kageyama stans were especially elated to have a fan-favorite celebrity pick Kageyama, who is sometimes outshined by Hinata.

kageyama tobio the man that you are https://t.co/LO7km8es1E

Not every post is a comparison between Jungkook and Kageyama, however. Many did not mention the K-pop sensation at all, skipping directly ahead into Haikyuu!! appreciation, posting anime screenshots, clips and manga panels from the series.

Imagine Hinata signing onto Instagram at the end of a long day playing beach volleyball only to see Jungkook of BTS giving Kageyama another win. Even worse, Kageyama probably has no idea who JK let alone BTS is 😂 but ✨a win is a win✨ so it’s immediately added to the tally
The fact the final two spreads of Haikyuu are pointedly not about the end result but about Hinata and Kageyama playing with each other, whether it's on the same team or opposite sides of the net... https://t.co/CXzXQE4h8E

Last but not least, there are memes and funny gifs that Twitter users couldn't resist posting in response to this crossover, especially with Jungkook's reputation as a walking meme among BTS fans.

jk x kageyama… as jk the great would say…“let’s get it.” https://t.co/qCj1bxBvjJ
me coming back to this account after jungkook said “kageyama” https://t.co/cUCxyTognx

Since Jungkook chose kageyama over hinata, let me remind you of the time him and Jimin tried to reenact a haikyuu scene https://t.co/zpGfoLJ58q

Both BTS and Haikyuu!! have enormous fan bases globally, and this is one of those instances where we see a wholesome crossover between two dedicated fandoms and a plethora of positive attention directed towards both.

This is not the only instance of the series being referenced in K-pop. Idol group TxT one wore outfits inspired by Karasuno's official jersey in their music video for a song as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

This information came as a welcome respite as fans wait for Jungkook to recover and for the volleyball series to hopefully announce a fifth installment of the anime.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी