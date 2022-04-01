Haikyuu!! fans flood Twitter with Kageyama posts after BTS Jungkook’s Instagram story goes viral

Haikyuu!! Fans were in for a pleasant surprise after the youngest member of the K-pop group BTS, Jungkook, admitted to Kageyama being his favorite of the show’s “deviant duo.”

It is a well-known fact among fans of the group that some of the members, especially younger ones like Jungkook, V and Jimin, enjoy both manga and anime, especially shows like Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia.

Note: Spoilers for the Haikyuu!! manga in the tweets ahead

The original post and its context

ah... this is difficult. For me... ah.. Kageyama? IG stories #31ah... this is difficult. For me... ah.. Kageyama? IG stories #31 🐰 ah... this is difficult. For me... ah.. Kageyama? https://t.co/LPzdzQQdBS

Jungkook, who contracted COVID-19 after traveling to the USA with the other members of BTS to perform at the GRAMMYs, has been in quarantine for the past two days.

To deal with his boredom, the K-pop star took to using his Instagram account, urging fans to ask him questions, which he answered on his story.

cat🌱🍊⁷ @minsugaanon HE CHOSE KAGEYAMA LETS GOOOO HE CHOSE KAGEYAMA LETS GOOOO https://t.co/6O34GH79xd

A fan took the opportunity to ask whether he preferred Kageyama Tobio or Hinata Shoyo from the sports anime Haikyuu!!, to which he replied that it was a tough choice but that for him, it was Kageyama.

How Haikyuu!! fans reacted on Twitter

abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz @TamangYoongi Bringing this back Since jungkook chose kageyama over shoyo Bringing this back Since jungkook chose kageyama over shoyo https://t.co/XWCEvfntql

Haikyuu!! fans have been waiting impatiently for news of the series and information on the return of the fifth season of the beloved sports anime. This gave them the perfect impetus to hype up the show and specifically Kageyama.

❣︎ @minkookfolders jungkook and jimin our kageyama and shoyo jungkook and jimin our kageyama and shoyo https://t.co/90Mx4Au32B

🗣kageyama or shoyo

ah this is hard for me, kageyama



Wbk……. ‘s Instagram🗣kageyama or shoyoah this is hard for me, kageyamaWbk……. 🐰‘s Instagram🗣kageyama or shoyo 🐰ah this is hard for me, kageyamaWbk……. https://t.co/ugaJPqaFwv

A popular trope that many Twitter users resort to is comparing BTS members with characters from the show, a habit that reappeared in response to this viral post.

Interestingly, Jungkook has often been compared to Kageyama Tobio in the past because of the former’s athleticism and multiple talents.

This is often considered similar to Kageyama’s ability to play almost any position in volleyball, although his true genius lies in his sets.

KEYEBI⁷ @3228mist I present you tiny kageyama tobio and tiny jeon jungkook I present you tiny kageyama tobio and tiny jeon jungkook https://t.co/Yp3CQp2Bmz

Adding to these are their similar positions as being the youngest members- Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS while Kageyama is the youngest of the first-years, and thus, the youngest in the Karasuno team.

Both the K-pop star and the fictional setter also share a fondness for drinking milk, leading to many fans vehemently exclaiming that the former is a real-life Kageyama.

ray @taeinnit you really cant deny the kageyama jungkook agenda MY BABIES you really cant deny the kageyama jungkook agenda MY BABIES https://t.co/QUzL59blz9

Many Twitter users who enjoy both anime and K-pop were simply pleased to see their favorite genres reaching an enthusiastic harmony,.

Kageyama stans were especially elated to have a fan-favorite celebrity pick Kageyama, who is sometimes outshined by Hinata.

Not every post is a comparison between Jungkook and Kageyama, however. Many did not mention the K-pop sensation at all, skipping directly ahead into Haikyuu!! appreciation, posting anime screenshots, clips and manga panels from the series.

andie @fireheart_aw



Even worse, Kageyama probably has no idea who JK let alone BTS is but a win is a win so it’s immediately added to the tally Imagine Hinata signing onto Instagram at the end of a long day playing beach volleyball only to see Jungkook of BTS giving Kageyama another win.Even worse, Kageyama probably has no idea who JK let alone BTS isbuta win is a winso it’s immediately added to the tally Imagine Hinata signing onto Instagram at the end of a long day playing beach volleyball only to see Jungkook of BTS giving Kageyama another win. Even worse, Kageyama probably has no idea who JK let alone BTS is 😂 but ✨a win is a win✨ so it’s immediately added to the tally

matcha @artfanmatcha The fact the final two spreads of Haikyuu are pointedly not about the end result but about Hinata and Kageyama playing with each other, whether it's on the same team or opposite sides of the net... The fact the final two spreads of Haikyuu are pointedly not about the end result but about Hinata and Kageyama playing with each other, whether it's on the same team or opposite sides of the net... https://t.co/CXzXQE4h8E

Last but not least, there are memes and funny gifs that Twitter users couldn't resist posting in response to this crossover, especially with Jungkook's reputation as a walking meme among BTS fans.

⭐️ᴰʳnibby⁷✿ @ZoroMins jk x kageyama… as jk the great would say…“let’s get it.” jk x kageyama… as jk the great would say…“let’s get it.” https://t.co/qCj1bxBvjJ

cha | inactive @taevgukie me coming back to this account after jungkook said “kageyama” me coming back to this account after jungkook said “kageyama” https://t.co/cUCxyTognx

Sarah⁷ @fIirtykook Since Jungkook chose kageyama over hinata, let me remind you of the time him and Jimin tried to reenact a haikyuu scene Since Jungkook chose kageyama over hinata, let me remind you of the time him and Jimin tried to reenact a haikyuu scene https://t.co/zpGfoLJ58q

Both BTS and Haikyuu!! have enormous fan bases globally, and this is one of those instances where we see a wholesome crossover between two dedicated fandoms and a plethora of positive attention directed towards both.

This is not the only instance of the series being referenced in K-pop. Idol group TxT one wore outfits inspired by Karasuno's official jersey in their music video for a song as well.

This information came as a welcome respite as fans wait for Jungkook to recover and for the volleyball series to hopefully announce a fifth installment of the anime.

