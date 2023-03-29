What is IVE member Wonyoung's skincare routine? K-pop star looks fresh in Kitsch video

Wonyoung's skincare routine is the secret to her flawless, glowing skin in IVE's latest MV Kitsch. The 18-year-old singer has been diligent with her daily regime to maintain her glass-like skin.

If there is one product Wonyoung swears by and cannot leave her home without, it is sunscreen. Along with that, she also ensures to cleanse her face well and provides ample hydration to maintain her bouncy skin.

With the K-pop idol being the global ambassador for Innisfree, Wonyoung's skincare routine mostly consists of the Korean brand's products. From behind-the-scenes clips to interviews, the singer has time and again given a shoutout to the brand to help her maintain her skin at its best.

Wonyoung's skincare routine consists of an all-Innisfree lineup

1) Double Cleansing

Beauty enthusiasts love double cleansing, as it effortlessly melts away the makeup. Even if one doesn't use makeup daily, double cleansing is a great way to remove sunscreen and debris at the end of the day.

For the first cleanse, Wonyoung's skincare routine incorporates an oil cleanser. The second cleanse should be done with a water-based cleanser to wash away all the impurities. Innisfree has an extensive line of gentle foam cleansers that one can go for.

Its Green Tea Cleansing Oil retails for $24 and the Green Tea Amino Acid Face Cleanser retails for $12 on the Innisfree website.

2) Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Wonyoung's skincare routine consists of this serum for the morning regime. The serum provides deep hydration to the skin, thanks to its hyaluronic acid infusion. It has a light gel-like formula that instantly absorbs into the skin. It can provide hydration for up to 24 hours, keeping the skin soft and bouncy.

This product is great for the morning routine as it is packed with antioxidants from green tea, which will help fight free radical damage. It comes with five types of hyaluronic acid that visibly soothes the skin for an even-toned look.

The serum sells for $30 on the Innisfree website.

3) Innisfree Retinol Cica Moisture Recovery Serum

For the nighttime regime, Wonyoung's skincare routine consists of a retinol-based serum. This serum is best used at night, as retinol tends to break down when exposed to UV rays. The serum has a non-sticky texture which can be used every day without irritating the skin.

The serum is infused with Jeju Cica Liposomlogy to help stabilize the retinol and prevent any skin irritation. It uses ceramides, cica and hyaluronic acid to maintain the natural skin barrier. The retinol serum keeps the skin firm and visibly smooth and helps prevent premature signs of aging.

The serum retails for $37 on the Innisfree website.

4) Innisfree Dewy Glow Tone-up Cream

During the morning, Wonyoung's skincare routine incorporates a tone-up cream to help with the skin's appearance. Using this helps the LOVE DIVE singer avoid wearing makeup on her off days. The cream has a lightweight formula, making it ideal for daytime wear.

The cream is infused with Jeju Cherry Blossom leaf extract that helps with the skin's radiant glow. It also contains niacinamide, which is a great ingredient to have in a morning skincare routine. The product uses Betaine to help prevent skin dryness and provides long-lasting moisture.

The cream sells for $26 on the Innisfree website.

5) Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream

Wonyooung's skincare routine replaces the tone-up cream with the jelly version for the nighttime. The cream has similar ingredients to the tone-up cream, but without the toning effect. It is perfect to use this instead at night as the toning effect won't be needed when one is getting ready for bed.

The cream has a water-jelly formula to instantly absorb into the skin. It provides deep hydration and visibly brightens the skin, ensuring you wake up to plump skin the next morning. The cream uses Cherry Blossom Flavonoids to visibly soothe the skin and repair the skin barrier overnight.

The product retails for $26 on the Innisfree website.

6) Innisfree Mild Cica Sunscreen Tone-Up SPF 50+ PA ++++

This is the one product that the Kitsch singer swears by and cannot leave her house without. Wonyoung's skincare routine always has sunscreen and she especially loves this product as she can use it instead of makeup. The tone-up sunscreen provides her with an even tone, allowing her to head out without any makeup on her off days.

The sunscreen is infused with five types of cica ingredients, which help visibly soothe the skin. As it is a physical sunscreen, it is suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin types as well. The green tone of the sunscreen helps color correct any redness, making the skin look flawless.

The sunscreen sells for $20.30 on the Style Korean website.

