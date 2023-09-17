What is Twice Jihyo's morning skincare routine? Products explored

Leader and main vocalist of the South Korean girl group Twice, Park Ji-hyo, popularly known as Jihyo, recently revealed her morning skincare routine on Vogue’s YouTube channel. Notably, Vogue has a series called Beauty Secrets featuring the makeup regime and skincare routines of various celebrities.

Expand Tweet

In the video, the Twice vocalist stated that her favorite facial feature is her eyes since people tend to see her eyes first. As a result, she focuses on her favorite features during her daily skincare and makeup regime. The YouTube video shows the South Korean vocalist’s secrets for healthy glowing skin, accentuated eyes, and soft blush makeup along with the products.

Thalion Cleansing Milk to Vanav Beauty Device: A peek into Twice Jihyo's morning skincare routine

Jihyo states that her skin is on the dry side, which is why she avoids using cleansers on her skin and opts for a cleansing milk instead. She focuses on her cheeks, nose area, and jawline while applying the cleansing milk in a circular motion.

Twice Jihyo uses the Thalion Velvet Cleansing Milk that gently eliminates impurities and traces of makeup from the face. This cleansing milk by the leading expert in marine cosmetics retails for $25 on the Le French Skincare portal.

Next, the Twice lead vocalist proceeds to use a face mask, stating that her skin doesn’t have a lot of moisture. She even added that using the Thalion Nutri-Comfort mask has made her skin better over time.

The singer recalls her skin used to be so dry that it hurt but using the mask every day before bedtime has resulted in drastic improvement. Retailing for $8 on Le French Skincare, Thalion’s Nutri-Comfort mask is infused with oils that help dry skin recover its softness, making it nourished and hydrated.

Jihyo then showcases the VANAV Garbanic UP6 Beauty Device, which she uses in mask mode for fifteen to twenty minutes while watching TV. She also shares that she has recently been watching the K-drama Revenant. The VANV Garbanic UP6 retails for $285 on Amazon and is available in three colors. It has multiple modes to smoothen wrinkles, cleanse the skin, moisturize and lift the skin as well as help serums like Vitamin C penetrate deep into the skin.

Twice Jihyo then uses the Thalion Gentle Toner Lotion with a cotton pad. This toner is an alcohol-free formulation that refreshes, tones and makes the cleansing process thorough.

The South Korean girl band's lead vocalist then puts on the Thalion Mineral Booster Serum, which is a $70 liquid care formulation consisting of trace elements from the sea. It is an anti-fatigue-boosting essence that moisturizes and nourishes the skin leaving it soft and plump.

Following this, Twice Jihyo shares that she lathers on a lot of skincare at night. However, she can’t use oil-based products during the day or else her makeup doesn’t last long. She also uses a moisturizing cream called the Aquasy Moisture Cream E-G-F, which is a Korean moisture cream with a water-like consistency.

After talking about the importance of taking care of skin at home, the Twice lead singer put her skincare routine to an end by applying the Dasique fruity lip balm. Retailing for $14.99 on Amazon, this lip balm is non-sticky and infused with almond oil and superberry extracts. It is vegan and offers plump-looking, healthy lips.

Apart from her charismatic voice and alluring stage presence, Jihyo is also appreciated for her flawless-looking skin and subtle makeup. As such, by revealing her beauty regime, she has created a stir amongst her fans who wish to try their hands on the abovementioned products.