Fans swoon over Primiily's look for Dior Beauty: "I will look at you forever"

Thai actress Chanikarn Tangkabodee, popularly known as Primiily or Prim, took her fans by surprise with her appearance at the latest Dior Beauty Event for a boutique launch at the Di Am Quattier Mall, Bangkok.

Prim's fans were quick to react to videos and photos of the actress surfacing on social media after the event. One of her fans @luvprimiie took to Twitter (Currently X) and exclaimed:

A fan tweeted "I will look at you forever, Princess Dior" on Prim's Dior Event appearance (Image via Twitter/ @luvprimiie) Fans ecstatically commenting on Prim's look at the Dior Beauty Event (Image via Instagram/ @ellethailandofficial)

The F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers fame was looking like a vision in white as she sported a white full-length dress and paired it with a pink Dior handbag. She styled her long hair with a middle parting, keeping her bangs intact sideways, away from her face. Her long, flowy tresses complemented her overall look for the launch.

Primiily went for a subtle yet stylish, dewy makeup look wherein she donned an extended classic winged eyeliner with minimal base makeup. Her pink blush and pink lipstick were in sync. The actress completed her look with pearl dangling earrings featuring a miniature Eiffel Tower, giving the simple attire more stature and a little bling.

Primiily's look for Dior Beauty wows her fans and takes the internet by storm

The event at which Primiily was sported in her beautiful all-white avatar was the opening of Dior Beauty on the G-floor of DM Quattier Shopping Center. In addition to Prim, Sky-Wongravee and Nawasch Phupantachsee also attended the launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Dior Beauty store.

Multiple videos on social media feature these three celebrities showcasing the store’s specialities such as the high-end perfume zone collection Privée, the jewellery, skincare, and cosmetics.

Primilly’s look created a stir amongst her fans who took to social media platforms to express their reactions to the Enigma actress' look:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also compared her all-white look to an all-black look sported by the actress at a previous appearance, stating Prim would make for a perfect protagonist and antagonist in future roles.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also took to Instagram, commenting on Elle Beauty Thailand and Elle Thailand's official pages featuring Primiily's videos from the Dior Beauty Event:

Fans ecstatically commenting on Prim's look at the Dior Beauty Event (Image via Instagram/ @ellethailandofficial)

Within no time #DiorBeautyXPrim started trending on Twitter, with fans spamming the platform, expressing their love for the Blacklist actress slaying in a subtle Korean makeup look and long, lustrous hair.