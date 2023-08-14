Fans swoon over Austin Butler as he poses as YSL Beauty MYSLF global ambassador: "Austin Butler is the most good looking man"

Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler has been unveiled as the global ambassador for YSL Beauty's new MYSLF men’s fragrance.

Butler embodies the effortless edge for YSL Beauty’s latest fragrance as he is seen posing in a sharp set of black leather boots with short Cuban heels in a black blazer with a white t-shirt inside.

Fans have shared their excitement for the Elvis star being featured in YSL's latest campaign announcement on Instagram.

An ecstatic fan comments "Austin Buttler is the most good looking man" (Image via Instagram/ @yslbeauty)

The brand released a statement in collaboration with the Dune star, stating:

"The vision of the brand to embrace bold self-expression, genuine pursuit of one’s true self and a mission to redefine beauty standards."

YSL Beauty's MYSLF campaign is an Austin Butler stan section

YSL Beauty’s MYSLF is emblematic of a concept of masculinity that doesn’t give in to stereotypes, and the name has become popular among a generation familiar with the creativity of dropped vowels. The MYSLF fragrance features a warm, ambery, woody note with a base scent of orange blossom and patchouli.

Their campaign for the fragrance has gone viral over the internet owing to a series of posts featuring Austin Butler and the fragrance parallelly to show the embodiment of the scent with respect to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Fans of Austin Butler have expressed their joy for the actor becoming YSL Beauty's global brand ambassador and face of the new fragrance by pouring their hearts out in the comment section.

Excited fans commenting on YSL Beauty's latest campaign (Image via Instagram/ @yslbeauty)

Excited fans commenting on YSL Beauty's latest campaign (Image via Instagram/ @yslbeauty)

Excited fans commenting on YSL Beauty's latest campaign (Image via Instagram/ @yslbeauty)

Butler has been styled predominantly in black clothing throughout the campaign, sporting a black leather jacket in some posts and a double-breasted black coat with layered leather pants and black footwear in others.

The monotonous color scheme makes the campaign memorable and relevant, as it replicates the style of the MYSLF bottle as well.

In one of the Instagram posts, talking about what MYSLF embodies, Butler states:

"It's about being yourself. Being authentic to who you really are."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Austin Butler was asked what his take is on how men’s fragrances have a narrative of adventure or lust, yet MYSLF is inclined to an inward focus, and how he interprets the story of the fragrance. To which he replied:

"When they first pitched the concept to me, it was all about the different facets of yourself. That’s what ended up being the core of it."

He continued:

"When I was a kid, I had an orange tree in the center of my backyard—that was in Anaheim, California. The smell of orange blossoms really reminds me of picking oranges with my mother and making orange juice in the house."

The Oscar nominee has joined Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa on the YSL Beauty ambassador bandwagon. Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X was also announced as a YSL Beauty ambassador last year in August.

One can say that Austin Butler's evolution from a tween heartthrob to an Oscar-nominated actor and now-beauty icon has unraveled before everyone's eyes.