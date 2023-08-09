Where to get YSL Beauty MYSLF perfume? Price, fragrance notes and more explored

YSL Beauty recently launched the MYSLF Eau de Parfum, a masculine fragrance with woody floral notes. The luxury beauty brand chose Austin Butler to head the campaign, with the American actor being announced as the global ambassador of the fragrance. On the beauty brand's website, the actor stated:

"I've understood that the most important encounter in life was the encounter with myself."

MYSLF aims to celebrate the masculine and feminine forces of nature, with the 'M' and 'F' in MYSLF standing for the same. Another way the beauty brand breaks down the word is with the 'M' standing for 'my' and 'F' standing for 'fragrance,' coming together to form 'My YSL Fragrance,' which emphasizes YSL Beauty's celebration of individuality and uniqueness.

The fragrance is bold and expressive, with a sleek silhouette for the perfume bottle. The campaign, headed by Austin Butler, focuses heavily on being free and expressing oneself as they are without holding back.

YSL Beauty MYSLF Eau de Parfum is already available on YSL's website. It comes in three different sizes, with the 2 fl oz retailing for $123 and 3.3 fl oz retailing for $148. The refill pack contains 5 fl oz of the product and retails for $152 only.

YSL Beauty's newest fragrance, MYSLF, comes in a refillable bottle

YSL Beauty has some amazing fragrances that are a must-have for perfume enthusiasts. The best part about the MYSLF Eau de Parfum is that it is refillable, making it a great choice for individuals who wish to be environmentally conscious while making their beauty purchases.

The unique formula of the perfume ensures that the fragrance fuses with the skin, revealing a scent that will be unique to the wearer. The eau de parfum brings in a hint of floral into the woody notes, offering a modern twist to the traditional mix of woody and musky notes that perfumers tend to use for masculine fragrances.

For the perfume bottle, YSL Beauty opted for a sleek silhouette with clean edges. The bottle has a minimal black lacquer finish with the iconic YSL logo embedded into the front of it. As the beauty brand offers a refill for MYSLF, one can reuse their luxurious perfume bottle as many times as they like.

YSL Beauty MYSLF Eau de Parfum brings together the refreshing notes of bergamot and orange blossom absolute with woody notes from patchouli.

The bergamot makes the fragrance fresh and vibrant, with the orange blossoms from Tunisia adding to the intensity of the perfume. Patchouli has a beautiful grounding effect on the refreshing notes, with the beauty brand's unique musky ambrofix further amplifying the woody notes.

The eau de parfum is already available on the YSL website, retailing for $123 for its smallest bottle (2 fl oz). The luxury beauty brand highly encourages availing their refill bottle facility, helping them reduce their impact on the environment by using less packaging material.