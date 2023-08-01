Where to get Hermès Tutti Twilly d'Hermès perfume? Release date, fragrance notes and more explored

Hermès recently announced they will be introducing a new fragrance to the Twilly d'Hermès family, calling it Tutti Twilly d'Hermès. The perfume has been described as the signature scent of modern young women, who are "free, bold, connected, mischievous and irreverent".

The fragrance line draws inspiration from the iconic scarves from the French luxury brand, which are popularly known as Twillys. The scarves are vibrant and eclectic, with the perfumes borrowing the same feel for their fragrance notes.

Tutti Twilly d'Hermès perfume (Image via Instagram/@trendmood1)

Twillys are super versatile, which one can sport around their neck or wrist, styling it in whichever way they like. The perfumes intend to capture the experimentation and playfulness the scarves evoke, all while maintaining the sophistication of the French luxury brand.

The fragrance will be available on the brand's website starting September 1, 2023.

It will be available in four different sizes: 0.51 fl oz, 1.01 fl oz, 1.69 fl oz and 2.87 fl oz. While the rest of the sizes maintain the iconic bottle design of the perfume line, 0.51 fl oz will come in a narrow bottle instead.

Tutti Twilly d'Hermès has a fruity floral fragrance that would be perfect to wear during summers

Tutti Twilly d'Hermès has a fruity floral scent that has been crafted keeping modern young women in mind. Christine Nagel is the perfumer behind the newest addition to the perfume line. Similar to the fragrance's namesake (Twilly scarves), the perfume celebrates versatility and boldness with a hint of playfulness.

The perfume is highly energizing with its bright and cheerful scent that would be absolutely perfect for summer. As of now, three of its key fragrance notes have been revealed, which come with the promise of a sweet yet luxurious scent that will be enjoyed by many.

The fragrance comes in a beautiful bottle that has been designed by Florence Manlik, using a lychee red shade in a beautiful gradient effect to reveal the true color of the perfume towards the bottom.

The bottle is lantern-shaped like the rest of the fragrances from the perfume line, sporting a unique white cap. Along with that, each bottle comes with a silk ribbon that is unique and hand-tied, tying in the perfume with its namesake, the Twilly scarves.

For the top note, the perfume uses lychee to introduce a soft fruity essence that isn't overwhelmingly sweet. The fruit's fragrance profile is often described as fruity aquatic due to its mellow scent, which is the perfect top note for this luxurious fragrance.

The ginger flower takes over the middle note of the perfume, adding a hint of spice when one first applies it. Ginger blossom is well-known for its fresh citrusy essence that lends the fragrance an energizing key note, which is grounded by a beautiful pine-like undertone.

The base note uses musk, which is a common ending note for many luxury perfumes. Musk is the perfect finishing note, lingering on long after the floral and fruity notes have faded.

One can expect the perfume to retail for around the same price as the rest of the fragrances from the perfume line.