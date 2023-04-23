Where to get Gris Dior perfume? Price, fragnance notes and more explored

Gris Dior Eau de Parfum is one of the most iconic fragrances in the Christian Dior Parfums collection. With the beauty brand's new Dare in Gris Dior campaign, the perfume is quickly becoming one of Dior's most prized products.

The campaign brings together a handful of artists who are some of the most influential people in current times. It features Jenna Ortega, Joseph Quinn, Thuso Mbedu, Orelsan, Xin Liu, Maya Hawke, and Fai Khadra.

With the help of fashion director Bardia Zeinali and fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, the artists connect their creative personalities with the mystical notes of the perfume. The campaign aims to bring forth a unique side to the artists that the internet does not get to see otherwise.

As the face of the campaign, the Netflix hit Wednesday actress talked about her choice of fragrance in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. In the interview, she says,

"It's very minimalist and aesthetically pleasing to me which always makes me feel good and confident."

When asked why she chose this perfume over the rest, Ortega stated that the unisex aspect of it is what draws her in. Gris Dior Eau de Parfum retails for $125-450 on the Dior website.

All you need to know about Gris Dior Eau de Parfum

Gris Dior Eau de Parfum is an iconic fragrance that uses chypre notes as a guideline. Chypre fragrances are defined by their citrusy top notes and mossy base notes. Not only is the fragrance a joy to wear, but the perfume bottle is also a gorgeous minimalistic piece that elevates the vanity space.

The perfume was created by the brand as an expression of the color gray, the signature hue of the House of Dior. Gray is more than just a color to them, it is a play between light and dark, representing the ever-evolving brand and how it has withstood the test of time. The brand also believes the hue embodies the daring spirit of Christian Dior himself.

The fragrance is a unisex scent that goes beyond gender and resonates with an individual's creative self. Its delicate scent leaves a long-lasting impression, much like the artists who have been hand-picked for the campaign. Whether it be the multi-talented Liu Yuxin or the Victoires de la Musique winner Orelsan, they find themselves best represented in the scent of Gris Dior Eau de Parfum.

Dare in Gris Dior campaign uses this fragrance to showcase to the world the assertive and bold personalities of the seven artists. They use the scent as a backdrop to elevate the uniqueness of each individual and showcase their multi-faceted persona.

The perfume uses a blend of bergamot and jasmine for a floral touch and uses the base note of humid undergrowth, as is characteristic of chypre fragrances. This provides the perfume with an elegant feel that soon becomes the signature scent of an individual. The play between floral and woody notes creates a minimalistic fragrance that one will remember for a lifetime.

Gris Dior Eau de Parfum is one of the bestselling products on the Dior website. One can purchase the 1.35 oz bottle for $125, the 4.25 oz bottle for $330, and the 8.5 oz bottle for $450. Along with that, one can personalize the perfume bottle by getting it engraved for an extra $9.95.

