What perfumes do TWICE members use? Jihyo loves Estée Lauder Aerin Lilac Pass

TWICE members have an impeccable fashion sense and it is no surprise their perfume choices are just as great. Perfumes are very personal to an individual, not only showcasing the fragrance they prefer but also reflecting one's personality.

Some TWICE members opt for Estée Lauder's Aerin line for their choice of fragrance. Other than their favorite perfumes, one can also spot the MOONLIGHT SUNRISE singers using well-known brands like Dior, Aesop and Jo Malone. Check out the favorite perfumes of the K-pop girl group members below.

Victoria's Secret, Gucci and Acqua di Parma are some of the brands the TWICE members opt for

1) Jihyo

Jihyo's favorite perfume is Estée Lauder Aerin Lilac Path Eau de Parfum. The TWICE member's favorite perfume brings together the fresh scents of leaves and flowers. It uses the essence of lilac, galbanum, and jasmine to give one the feeling of being surrounded by flowers.

The product retails for $145 on the Estée Lauder website.

2) Nayeon

Nayeon usually goes for scented lotions over perfumes, as they are more subtle in fragrance. However, when the TWICE member does use one, she usually goes for Acqua di Parma Magnolia Nobile Eau de Parfum. With infusions of bergamot, lemon, and citron, the fragrance has a citrusy note to it.

The product retails for $190 on Bloomingdale's website.

3) Jeongyeon

Jeongyeon goes for the Creed Virgin Island Water as her perfume of choice. The TWICE member's favorite perfume has a tropical scent to it. With the help of essences from Jamaican lime and coconut, the fragrance has a fresh and warm note to it.

The product retails for $470 on the Creed Boutique website.

4) Momo

Momo's favorite perfume is Victoria's Secret's Very Sexy Eau de Parfum. The TWICE member's fragrance has a deep woody note that starts off bold and has a long-lasting scent. Clementine and blackberries give the perfume a citrusy scent and the cozy note of vanilla orchid has a lingering effect.

The product retails for $79.95 on the Victoria's Secret website.

5) Sana

Sana's choice of fragrance is the Estée Lauder Aerin Iris Meadow Eau De Parfum. The TWICE member's favorite scent has a fresh, floral scent that is reminiscent of a meadow. The perfume uses warm woody scents and energizing citrusy notes to balance out the floral fragrance. It leaves behind a subtle, natural scent that lingers all day.

The product retails for $139 on Amazon.

6) Mina

Mina enjoys the Estée Lauder Aerin Ikat Jasmine Eau de Parfum. The fragrance is infused with Jasmine Sambac and Jasmine Egypt for an exotic floral scent. Their essence is further enhanced with the help of Tuberose, which gives the perfume a luxurious and velvety fragrance.

The product retails for $200 on the Estée Lauder website.

7) Dahyun

Dahyun's scent of choice is Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum. The perfume has a floral scent that stems from a combination of tuberose and jasmine. It borrows an exotic essence from the rangoon creeper, a flower unique to South India. It has a soft powder-like scent that ensures the floral fragrance is not too overwhelming.

The product retails for $155 on the Gucci website.

8) Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung's favorite scent is the Aesop Tacit Eau de Parfum. The Twice member's favorite perfume has a contemporary feel to it, perfect for both men and women. The fragrance is infused with Basil Grand Vert and the citrusy notes give it a touch of freshness. Rosemary, Mint, and Fennel give the perfume spicy, warm notes.

The product retails for $140 on the Aesop website.

9) Tzuyu

Tzuyu's favorite perfume is the Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Eau de Parfum. It has a strong rosy fragrance stemming from Damascena rose from Bulgaria and Centifolia rose from Grasse. The base uses a musky note that is mellow and lingering to keep one smelling fresh all day.

The product retails for $275 on the Maison Francis Kurkdjian website.

