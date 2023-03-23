What is TWICE member Chaeyoung's skincare routine?

In a recent V Live, Chaeyoung and Nayeon revealed their meticulous skincare routine.

During the LIVE, we learned that Chaeyoung's skincare routine consists of nine steps, four of which are for cleaning the skin. Her "glass skin" is the result of a thorough cleansing regimen, followed by hydration and moisturization.

It is essential to note that they used a cream and oil cleanser in between these steps to guarantee that their skin's moisture barrier was not compromised.

Chaeyoung's skincare routine consists of a lot of cleansing

1) Cleansing wipes

Chaeyoung's skincare routine begins with a cleansing wipe.

Face wipes can come in handy if you don't want messy makeup removal. Considering the singer had glitter eye makeup on, going in with a face wipe ensures the cream cleanser doesn't spread glitter all over her face.

Makeup wipes can be irritating to the skin if not used correctly. It is extremely important to gently wipe away the makeup to prevent any form of friction against the skin. Rubbing can lead to fine lines and wrinkles in the long run, so it is best to be as gentle with your skin as possible.

2) Cream cleanser

Cream cleansers are highly soothing to the skin. Chaeyoung's skincare routine incorporates a cream cleanser to gently melt away all the makeup. Facial wipes are effective for removing heavy eye and lip makeup, while a cream cleanser is preferable for removing base makeup.

Cream cleansers provide a nice slip to the skin, making it ideal for giving oneself a face massage. In the V Live broadcast, we can see Nayeon doing just that. This will ensure the cleanser goes deep into the pores and removes the base makeup from every nook and cranny.

3) Oil cleanser

If one has light makeup on, going in directly with an oil cleanser will work just as well. Chaeyoung's skincare routine consists of an oil cleanser next.

In the video, the singer can be seen focusing on her eye area with this cleanser to remove any remaining stubborn eye makeup.

4) Foam cleanser

The foam cleanser ensures all the residue from the cream and oil cleanser is washed away. Chaeyoung's skincare routine has a foam cleanser to do just that.

Choosing a foam cleanser with hydrating ingredients is always better than going for a classic foam face wash, as it can dry out your skin.

5) Essence

Chaeyoung's skincare routine includes an essence after her thorough cleansing procedure to restore hydration to the skin and nourish the skin barrier.

Essences are the key to 'glass skin'. They can give you the glowing, bouncy skin that the MOONRISE SUNRISE singer has.

The best method to apply essence is to pat it into the skin for a nice dewy finish.

6) Sheet mask

Both the TWICE members go in with a sheet mask next. Chaeyoung's skincare routine doesn't always consist of a sheet mask. She stated in the V Live session that she doesn't incorporate a sheet mask every single night like Nayeon does.

The SET ME FREE singer doesn't let any product go to waste as she squeezes out every last drop from the sheet mask packaging and pats it into the mask. You can also pat it into your neck and decolletage or apply the excess to your arms for added hydration.

7) Lip balm

The lip tends to be the area that dries out the most, so good lip care is necessary to maintain soft lips. Chaeyoung's skincare routine next incorporates a lip balm. One can go in with a lip mask if they are doing their nighttime routine.

Lip balms are a great product to have in your bag, as you can apply them generously throughout the day for smooth, healthy-looking lips.

8) Night cream

Since they were getting ready for bed, Chaeyoung's skincare routine included a night cream next. You can switch it to a day cream for your morning regime.

The Talk that Talk singer dots it all over her face before massaging it in. This is a great way to equally distribute the product throughout your face. Since night cream is thicker in consistency, it is better to massage it in instead of patting it on your skin.

9) Eye cream

Eye cream is the very last step in Chaeyoung's skincare routine. She uses a brightening one to help with the appearance of dark circles. To brighten the under eyes, look for ingredients like Vitamin C and niacinamide in your product.

Many incorporate eye creams to address signs of aging. If you are looking for an anti-aging product, eye cream with retinol is the way to go. It will help with common issues like crow's feet and fine lines under your eyes.

Poll : 0 votes