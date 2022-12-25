“I’m an INFP, so I’m super emotional.”: TWICE’s Chaeyoung dished on her motivations and hopes for future

The powerhouse K-Pop girl group TWICE’s idol Chaeyoung, in a recent interview with the internationally acclaimed magazine GQ Korea, shed light on personality, motivations and future goals, which include a solo album.

In a conversation about her current favorite show Wednesday, she commented on her relationship with emotions.

She revealed that even though she is an emotional person, she doesn’t express her emotions to people and is content with her own company. She said:

“I’m an INFP, so I’m super emotional. However, I don’t really show that to others and just let it out when I’m alone. I believe there isn’t really a reason to express it to others, and it’s the most fun to let it out when I’m by myself. That’s why I relate to Wednesday’s words.”

Additionally, the TWICE vocalist talked about the inspiration behind a lyric she wrote. The lyrics tried to analogise her romantic relationship with her nail paint. Like her nail paint, which doesn’t last long and keeps chipping off, her romantic relationships are pretty but short-lived. The lyrics read:

“How long will my nails last this time, nails, tomorrow, tomorrow, will I have to take them off, or will they come off on their own, the reason they don’t last long can’t always be my fault.”

“I think it’ll be no fun if I see the future ahead of time” - TWICE’s Chaeyoung on her future and solo album

In a recent conversation with Chaeyoung, the 22-year-old TWICE singer also shared intimate details about her career and perspective on life. That included her thoughts on a potential solo album and future plans.

According to the idol, the ignorance and unpredictability of the future are what keep her motivated and make her look forward to the trajectory of events. She elaborated:

“I think it’ll be no fun if I see the future ahead of time. Let’s say I see that I’ve succeeded in the future. So I think that I’d be even more confused about my current choices. Regardless of whether I succeed or fail in the future if I see the results in advance, I don’t think I’d be motivated.”

TWICE’s Chaeyoung also revealed one of her New Year's resolutions while discussing her thoughts on a solo album. The idol wants her entire debut solo album to be the culmination of her efforts, which has driven her to learn how to play the guitar. She said:

“In my first album, I want to showcase the most natural image. Even if it’s only three or four tracks, I want to fill it solely with songs I’ve participated in (the creation of). That’s why I began learning the guitar at the beginning of the year, but I’ve gotten a bit lazy, so I aim to try diligently starting next year.”

The interview with GQ Korea came alongside a pictorial of the artist, which is set to get published in the January 2023 edition of the magazine.

