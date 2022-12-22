TWICE to release their second English single, Our Youth

On December 21, 2022, TWICE announced the release of their second English single, Our Youth. The pre-release single from their upcoming mini-album of the same name is scheduled to drop in January 2023. Their mini-album, which will be the group's twelfth album, is revealed to be released in March 2023.

While the exact dates regarding the release of the single and the album are yet to be known, the news has delighted the group's fans. Given the huge success of their previous English single, The Feels, TWICE's fans have had their expectations soaring ever since the news of the upcoming English single broke online.

The K-pop girl group has been quite active this year, having released a full-fledged album, Between 1&2, as well as going on their fourth world tour.

Fans trend TWICE's first English single, The Feels, after the announcement of Our Youth

Following the announcement of the upcoming English single, fans couldn't help but reminisce about the group's previous English single, The Feels, making the track relevant on social media once again. ONCEs fired up Twitter with their excitement for Our Youth, sharing opinions, theories, and their love for The Feels.

Many fans guessed from the aesthetic of the teaser image that Our Youth could be a more serious song in comparison to their previous cheery English single. Given the title, fans are also speculating that the song could be about TWICE's youth that they spent together and about how they overcame obstacles and hardships as a unit.

ron @imyeonnz the feels is having a sister y’all 🥺 the feels is having a sister y’all 🥺 https://t.co/qXGFTB4bZd

☃️TTONI☃️ @barbiegirImomo is anyone else getting when we were kids vibes from our youth is anyone else getting when we were kids vibes from our youth https://t.co/tEwktaNOwz

annie⁹🔫 @annielovehappen Our Youth is such a pretty album title Our Youth is such a pretty album title 😭💛

Jeongyeon World @yjyworld



Q: How do you want to be remembered by Once?



Jeongyeon: “Well, in their young age, that TWICE was with them. Something like that will be wonderful. I spent my youth with TWICE!”



🥹🥹 Jeongyeon spoiled the album(?) title a few months ago.. #OurYouth Q: How do you want to be remembered by Once?Jeongyeon: “Well, in their young age, that TWICE was with them. Something like that will be wonderful. I spent my youth with TWICE!”🥹🥹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jeongyeon spoiled the album(?) title a few months ago.. #OurYouthQ: How do you want to be remembered by Once?Jeongyeon: “Well, in their young age, that TWICE was with them. Something like that will be wonderful. I spent my youth with TWICE!”🥹🥹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E8B4mbwSei

♡ @jeongluvtz THE FEELS YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS THE FEELS YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS https://t.co/gIaE6abIVD

julie | ia 📚 @tzujuliee the feels, your time is over. thank you for your service <33 the feels, your time is over. thank you for your service <33

𖧵≷ e⁷⁺⁹ @kthutao can’t believe the feels was 3 months pregnant with our youth can’t believe the feels was 3 months pregnant with our youth https://t.co/5J0iuav3zJ

TWICE's first English single, The Feels, is a much-loved song among fans

In November 2021, TWICE released their first-ever full-English single, which took over the internet in no time after its release. The unexpected release of an English single from the K-pop girl group had sent their fans into a frenzy. From the music video and choreography to the addictive beats, The Feels had all the qualities to be the talk of the town, and that's exactly what it was.

The Feels was the longest-played song from TWICE's discography, stretching up to 114 days. It was also the fastest TWICE song to reach 280M, within 436 days. The song ranked at #83 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart and also sold over five million units worldwide. Among the various JYP artists, The Feels brought TWICE the label of having the most filtered 1M streams on consecutive days.

The list of achievements that their first English single brought them is quite endless, only proving that despite experimenting with their music, TWICE never failed to impress their fans. Following the announcement of Our Youth, fans are already setting streaming goals, with plans to surpass the numbers of the previous English track, The Feels, especially given the new single's potential emotional side.

Since it hasn't been long since their last comeback, fans were thrown off by the unexpected teaser announcement. Regardless, they were thrilled with the news, trending not just the upcoming single, Our Youth, but also the previous one, The Feels.

