On Monday, March 20, TWICE's Chaeyoung posted a thread of images on Instagram featuring her time in the United States during the group's World Tour.

While much of the thread was enjoyed by fans, one image made them all pause. Upon realizing that the t-shirt Chaeyoung was wearing in one of her pictures features a swastika, which refers to an association with the Nazis and the current white supremacist movement, fans grew concerned.

Her t-shirt featured a popular image of punk icon Sid Vicious from S*x Pistols. He is known for his provocative fashion, including clothes with swastika symbols. Though TWICE Chaeyoung wasn't wearing anything directly related to promoting Nazism, many still felt that the indirect association was problematic enough.

trickster @divahyune nobody is accusing chaeyoung of being a neo nazi, but being passive or not caring about wearing such a major hate symbol like that, ESPECIALLY as a public figure is still so insanely harmful. and so wrong like i can't even believe her nobody is accusing chaeyoung of being a neo nazi, but being passive or not caring about wearing such a major hate symbol like that, ESPECIALLY as a public figure is still so insanely harmful. and so wrong like i can't even believe her

Fans react to the controversial T-shirt adorned by TWICE's Chaeyoung and her followed-up apology

Soon after TWICE's Chaeyoung uploaded a thread of photos to her Instagram, fans immediately called her out for the controversial t-shirt she wore in some images. Many netizens were angered by the ignorance and non-awareness of the idol and her stylist.

𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝🏹✨ #EndDirectProvision 🇵🇸🇺🇦🇮🇪 @BlinkSoneOrbit @divahyune This is my point, we know it's not intentional but they are so careful not to get themselves into Korean related scandals but when it comes to other groups whether it's black people or jews there's no caution or care bcos they arent effected by it or relate to it @divahyune This is my point, we know it's not intentional but they are so careful not to get themselves into Korean related scandals but when it comes to other groups whether it's black people or jews there's no caution or care bcos they arent effected by it or relate to it

outroseokss⁷🪞 @callmebyyourjin tmz got ahold of the whole chaeyoung issue…i feel bad for the rest of twice but maybe this will mark the start of kpop idols FINALLY being held accountable for their “mistakes” and offenses idk tmz got ahold of the whole chaeyoung issue…i feel bad for the rest of twice but maybe this will mark the start of kpop idols FINALLY being held accountable for their “mistakes” and offenses idk https://t.co/ASM7xEwc0h

Yunho’s wife mingis gf sans gf seonghwas gf @roastbeefgoblin the way y’all trending chaeyoung lovely tryna clear her searches is sick SHE A GROWN WOMAN WHO WORE A NAZI SYMBOL the way y’all trending chaeyoung lovely tryna clear her searches is sick SHE A GROWN WOMAN WHO WORE A NAZI SYMBOL

ann:) @ihateyormom @divahyune After the criticism shes been getting and her apology im sure she will educate herself. As a jewish person i am far more concerned about the fact that so many people were so comfortable and quick to defend wearing a nazi symbol @divahyune After the criticism shes been getting and her apology im sure she will educate herself. As a jewish person i am far more concerned about the fact that so many people were so comfortable and quick to defend wearing a nazi symbol

Chaeyoung soon realized her mistake and deleted the post after the criticism. She also followed up with an official apology addressing the issue at hand. Here's what she shared:

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post, I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the titled swastika in the t-shirt I wore. I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the futre to prevent situation similar from happening again. I sincerely apologize again."

Many netizens realized that Chaeyoung meant no harm or hatred by wearing the t-shirt and that this was an innocent wardrobe mistake. However, many turned their anger towards her stylists.

Though the post has now been deleted and the idol has apologized for the same, fans were still angered by the incident, which could have not only created the wrong image of TWICE's Chaeyoung but also upset a huge population of ONCEs (TWICE's fandom).

⩜⃝Breeze🏴 @P0larZer0_ chaeyoung owns a shirt with a blatant nazi symbol on it and onces are focused on clearing her searches… chaeyoung owns a shirt with a blatant nazi symbol on it and onces are focused on clearing her searches… https://t.co/zkG8CMeJuf

Mrs. Gonercka @binaural_test I don’t think chaeyoung is a nazi I think she’s just incredibly stupid for liking the 70s-80s disruptive punk aesthetic that used nazi paraphernalia for shock value I don’t think chaeyoung is a nazi I think she’s just incredibly stupid for liking the 70s-80s disruptive punk aesthetic that used nazi paraphernalia for shock value

Fans aren't completely settled with the issue, but they try to understand TWICE's Chaeyoung and her circumstances. While it has affected a huge population of fans and netizens, her immediate apology and actions to prevent further damage were appreciated by many.

初喜羊羊 @chuxiyang2 @siegfriedkjs no，chaeyoung is Just careless about the clothes，and she has said sorry to everyone！ @siegfriedkjs no，chaeyoung is Just careless about the clothes，and she has said sorry to everyone！

rin @inyadore about chaeyoung's issue... is she in the wrong? yeah, and she needs to be educated. you all can inform her about it. but that doesn't mean you can sit on the high moral ground and hate on her. because honestly this was the first time i knew this was an offensive matter, and about chaeyoung's issue... is she in the wrong? yeah, and she needs to be educated. you all can inform her about it. but that doesn't mean you can sit on the high moral ground and hate on her. because honestly this was the first time i knew this was an offensive matter, and

mo.0 🏁 @chaeobssd i never doubted her intentions, i love chaeyoung and ik she’s a literal sweet heart that was just ignorant in her latest post, i hope she just takes this as a hard lesson to be careful next time i never doubted her intentions, i love chaeyoung and ik she’s a literal sweet heart that was just ignorant in her latest post, i hope she just takes this as a hard lesson to be careful next time https://t.co/txWrhbhhxz

trickster @divahyune to be a kpop idol of that caliber and wearing stuff like that is so insane cuz y'all KNOW how as soon as an idol wears something fans start wanting it. to be a kpop idol of that caliber and wearing stuff like that is so insane cuz y'all KNOW how as soon as an idol wears something fans start wanting it.

In other news, TWICE released its latest album, Ready To Be, on March 10, 2023. The album consisted of about seven songs, with SET ME FREE as its title track.

Unlike their prior albums, the group has dwelled deeper into the title track by creating an English version of the song and composing several remixes. Their second-ever English song, Moonlight Sunrise, also sits on the album.

While fans continue to express their distress with the situation surrounding TWICE's Chaeyoung, they also hope the same doesn't get repeated.

