On March 5, 2023, TWICE released a teaser for their upcoming 12th mini-album, SET ME FREE. The video revealed the members embracing a bare-faced, no make-up look, and fans were in love with the same. While the K-pop industry continues to promote unachievable beauty standards, fans celebrated TWICE's bold, fresh, and realistic concept.

Moreover, the teaser saw the members removing their make-up with full confidence to reveal their bare and natural faces, which came across as empowering to many of their fans.

jaycee @nayeonsarmpits TWICE BARE FACE BUT STILL SLAYING IS SUCH A POWER MOVE LIKE YES QUEEEEEENNNNN TWICE BARE FACE BUT STILL SLAYING IS SUCH A POWER MOVE LIKE YES QUEEEEEENNNNN

However, many also suspected that the members did, in fact, have makeup on and were sugar-coating the whole concept, especially since the way they removed their makeup looked unrealistic. The discussion, however, was soon resolved, as people realized that the same was done for aesthetic purposes, and TWICE did, in fact, go bare-faced during SET ME FREE's teaser shoot.

Fans love TWICE's bare-faced concept for their upcoming mini-album teaser, SET ME FREE

Following the release of the teaser, fans couldn't help but shower TWICE with love since their new concept has had several positive effects on their fans.

Given that the group's fanbase, or K-pop fandom in general, consists majorly of younger generations who are targeted and easily influenced by media, beauty standards are one of the societal stereotypes that are in need of reform. As a result, fans love the support and positive influence that TWICE's new concept is having on the masses, encouraging people to embrace their natural, authentic selves.

Moreover, for fans, the close-up shots of TWICE's younger members removing their makeup are among the most powerful moments in the teaser, given that the younger members of any K-pop group are usually the ones with the most fans from the younger generations.

ONCE, the group's fandom, naturally spammed Twitter, celebrating the group's fresh new concept.

sharen ia cuz 📖 @jeongsslave @angiestigma @godmitzu @JYPETWICE Well sorry to burst your bubble dude but they did remove their makeup here's the proof & I think it depends on u to believe or not cuz I have seen the girls remove makeup before in their vlogs and stuff they have great skin it sucks that you don't 🤷🏻‍♀️ @angiestigma @godmitzu @JYPETWICE Well sorry to burst your bubble dude but they did remove their makeup here's the proof & I think it depends on u to believe or not cuz I have seen the girls remove makeup before in their vlogs and stuff they have great skin it sucks that you don't 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/NPCFsVkjBW

sky \⁷ ☁️ | YOONGI DAYYYY 🎉🪞 @spideykookstay twice in bare face omg they're still top visuals even without makeup

twice in bare face omg they're still top visuals even without makeuphttps://t.co/ua0sleUsrl

Additionally, fans also couldn't get over how pretty the members looked regardless of not wearing makeup. Netizens believe that TWICE members have some of the best visuals in the K-pop industry. As per fans, the natural and authentic concept for their new album, which boldly showcased them embracing their true selves, also revealed how they are number one in the visuals department even without makeup.

tanner ˚･ﾟ✧*･ﾟ* @PISCESGRLY twice’s face cards never declining even when bare faced! i know that’s right! twice’s face cards never declining even when bare faced! i know that’s right! https://t.co/CbLjPDuIfT

seeing twice AGAIN @interludesana i am obsessed w the bare face concept in the twice’s mv teaser i am obsessed w the bare face concept in the twice’s mv teaser

Y🍊🐱NGI B-DAY BASH @twicietannies

They're gorgeous regardless, give it up to God and leave the girls alone minaron @godmitzu THE NO MAKEUP CONCEPT?? THEY'RE SO GORGEOUS @JYPETWICE THE NO MAKEUP CONCEPT?? THEY'RE SO GORGEOUS @JYPETWICE https://t.co/M3jJ2dLGYf Some people being mad weird in these quotes as if this isn't TWICE with their bare faceThey're gorgeous regardless, give it up to God and leave the girls alone twitter.com/godmitzu/statu… Some people being mad weird in these quotes as if this isn't TWICE with their bare faceThey're gorgeous regardless, give it up to God and leave the girls alone twitter.com/godmitzu/statu… https://t.co/7DHHdnRSgH

bex 🦋¹² sumires girlfriend @orbitthemoon_ WE GOT BARE FACE TWICE IN AN MV? FR????? WE GOT BARE FACE TWICE IN AN MV? FR?????

Their upcoming twelfth mini-album, SET ME FREE, is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm KST. Fans are naturally excited to see what the group has in store for them with their new album. Though it hasn't been long since they dropped their previous release, Between 1 & 2, the pre-release single they've put forth has only fueled fans' excitement.

On January 30, 2023, SET ME FREE's pre-release English single, Moonlight Sunrise, was released. This is TWICE's second full-English track, and they've only one-upped themselves with the new track. The song received a lot of love for its unique concept and the experimental take they had on the same. With little more than a couple of days left before the official release of SET ME FREE, fans are eagerly looking forward to what the group has in store for them.

Given that TWICE is one of the most influential female K-pop artists with a huge worldwide fanbase, netizens are happy to see them spread some positivity with the media power they possess.

Poll : 0 votes