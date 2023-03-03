“Still slayed it”: Fans praise TWICE’s Jihyo for handling mic malfunction at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Fans praised TWICE’s Jihyo for handling a microphone malfunction on the live stage like a professional at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The awards ceremony took place on March 1, 2023.

The Alcohol-Free singers were the only K-pop group attending and performing at the event. The nine-member group showed up in chic outfits and performed their latest release, MOONLIGHT SUNRISE, at the awards ceremony.

During the performance, fans noticed that group leader Jihyo was struggling with microphone issues. Later, the singer texted fans on the Bubble app, confirming that there were technical difficulties with her mic and in-ear. Despite the issues on the big night, the 26-year-old singer sang live and made fans proud.

. @jypesmyoui jihyo had a problem with her mic but still slayed it as ever jihyo had a problem with her mic but still slayed it as ever https://t.co/ZvvQmnkM5k

As soon as the performance ended, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the professionalism showcased by the TWICE leader on stage.

TWICE’s Jihyo handles mic malfunction like a pro at MOONLIGHT SUNRISE’s first-ever live performance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Korean music industry earned monumental achievement on March 1, 2023, when TWICE, Min Hee-jin of ADOR, and Shin Seon-jeong of HYBE attended Billboard’s Women in Music awards. The MOONLIGHT SUNRISE singers became the first ever Korean group to attend the ceremony and even receive the Breakthrough Award.

Amongst loud cheers, TWICE also performed their latest release, the English digital single MOONLIGHT SUNRISE. Videos of the audience dancing to the song and hyping up the K-pop group also trended on Twitter, showcasing their popularity. Apart from the elegant performance, the singers’ fandom, ONCE, began trending "Proud of you Jihyo" after they noticed the leader struggling with her mic on stage.

A clip posted by Twitter user @jypesmyoui is currently going viral on Twitter with over 467k views. The 10-second video showed Jihyo keeping her calm and giving it her all while singing her part. She held her in-ear with one hand and continued the performance despite the technical issues she was facing.

ONCEs were proud of their leader’s professionalism, as they showered her with praise and compliments, as well as commending her live vocal skills.

ron @imyeonnz i’m so proud of you jihyo! 🤍 i’m so proud of you jihyo! 🤍 https://t.co/wUfeAYdaJX

🍑 🍓 @pinkot9 Jihyo's having mic issue but the way she handles it proves her beyond worthy of the main vocal title. SHE IS INSANEEEEE Jihyo's having mic issue but the way she handles it proves her beyond worthy of the main vocal title. SHE IS INSANEEEEE https://t.co/uYaVhoDbM6

You had a problem with your mic and in-ear, but you still performed really well. I love how professional you are as an artist and I'm proud of you because you still gave the best performance even with situations like that. I'm proud of Jihyo! #PROUDOFJIHYO You had a problem with your mic and in-ear, but you still performed really well. I love how professional you are as an artist and I'm proud of you because you still gave the best performance even with situations like that. I'm proud of Jihyo! #PROUDOFJIHYOhttps://t.co/iXObkLMXP8

◠‿◠ @hyo__jjang jihyo looked upset during the performance bc of her mic malfunction BUT WE’RE STILL PROUD OF YOU #TWICE_BBWomenInMusic jihyo looked upset during the performance bc of her mic malfunction BUT WE’RE STILL PROUD OF YOU #TWICE_BBWomenInMusic https://t.co/Xq8iHzbB4V

In another clip posted by Twitter user @emilyblunty, Jihyo looked uncomfortable. Her expression changed in a split second as soon as her part was over, and the camera began zooming out. She quickly glanced back, probably at the staff, and continued dancing.

anjelica @emilyblunty jihyo was pissed she’s gonna get someone fired jihyo was pissed she’s gonna get someone fired 😭 https://t.co/indOH33el6

Nitam_HD @TheSadEastern @emilyblunty These kind of incidents happen, but the point is that staff are usually prepared for it and they usually give out a microphone somehow, I think Jihyo was looking at them wondering if they are going to do something or not🤷🏻‍♀️ @emilyblunty These kind of incidents happen, but the point is that staff are usually prepared for it and they usually give out a microphone somehow, I think Jihyo was looking at them wondering if they are going to do something or not🤷🏻‍♀️

Jihyo was singing so loud you can still hear her even if her mic's not working. My queen, I'm so proud of you @JYPETWICE Jihyo was singing so loud you can still hear her even if her mic's not working. My queen, I'm so proud of you @JYPETWICEhttps://t.co/YvOPILUl0t

i hope you know we're so proud of you for being so professional always. you did so well our jihyo!! we love you 🫶🏼 @jypetwice



i hope you know we’re so proud of you for being so professional always. you did so well our jihyo!! we love you 🫶🏼 @jypetwicehttps://t.co/xvOiwJ9Yr9

𝓔𝓶𝓶 💫 @CEO_Jihyo . We're very proud of you Jihyo! please don't blame yourself for what happened because you really did great! Congratulations 🥳! Jihyo performed with mic and in-ear malfunctioning but still slayed and showed a peak professionalism, her vocals are still on-point loud and clear. We're very proud of you Jihyo! please don't blame yourself for what happened because you really did great! Congratulations🥳! Jihyo performed with mic and in-ear malfunctioning but still slayed and showed a peak professionalism, her vocals are still on-point loud and clear 🔥. We're very proud of you Jihyo! please don't blame yourself for what happened because you really did great! Congratulations 🎉🥳!

Billboard’s annual Women in Music Awards was established to recognize significant contributions made in all aspects of the music business by women. These include composers, songwriters, singers, music educators, conductors, music critics, and journalists, among others.

In other news, TWICE’s red carpet outfit at the Billboard Women in Music Awards was criticized by ONCEs. Their styling received a mixed response, although they were majorly negative.

Fans believe that the agency, JYP Entertainment, could have given the singers better outfits since they seem to be wearing the same clothes as their MOONLIGHT SUNRISE music videos. The group even performed the song in the same outfit, leading many fans to call the agency’s lack of styling efforts “lazy.”

₁₃Nupur⁷ | lili day💜 @jinslovestory They really sent twice to billboard awards show where they are gonna get a big prize in the outfits from their music video??? What is this lazy styling?? Twice are one of the richest kpop groups yet jyp can't even give them new red carpet worthy outfits🤦‍♀️

They really sent twice to billboard awards show where they are gonna get a big prize in the outfits from their music video??? What is this lazy styling?? Twice are one of the richest kpop groups yet jyp can't even give them new red carpet worthy outfits🤦‍♀️https://t.co/vW6BczvVNz

Meanwhile, TWICE is gearing up to release their new mini album, READY TO BE, which is scheduled to drop on March 10, 2023, at 2 pm KST (or midnight ET.) They will release a performance video of their title track, SET ME FREE, hours before the album's release on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 9.

