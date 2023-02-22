TWICE 5th World Tour Ready to Be 2023: Tickets, price, dates, venues, where to buy, and more

Following the announcement of their 12th mini-album, TWICE also revealed that they'll be kickstarting their fifth world tour, Ready to Be, with several stops in various countries. In addition to several visits to North America, the girl group will perform in Korea, Australia, and Japan. The tour will begin around mid-April, shortly after the release of their 12th mini album, also titled Ready to Be, on March 10.

Given the immense success and appreciation TWICE has received with their previous tour, World Tour III, in 2022, fans are excited about the early return of the same.

All you need to know about TWICE's 5th World Tour, Ready to Be

Starting in April and stretching till July, TWICE has quite an exhaustive list of tour dates, performing in various cities and states. However, this is just the first part of their tour, and more dates will be announced later. Here are all the dates and venues revealed so far:

April 15 (Saturday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

April 16 (Sunday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

May 3 (Wednesday) - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

May 6 (Saturday) - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

May 13 (Saturday) - Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, Japan

May 14 (Sunday) - Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, Japan

May 20 (Saturday) - Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

May 21 (Sunday) - Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

June 13 (Tuesday) - Oakland Arena, Oakland, United States

June 16 (Friday) - Tacoma Dome, Seattle, United States

June 21 (Friday) - Globe Life Field, Dallas, United States

June 24 (Saturday) - Toyota Center, Houston, United States

June 28 (Wednesday) - United Center, Chicago, United States

July 6 (Thursday) - MetLife Stadium, New York, United States

July 9 (Sunday) - Truist Park, Atlanta, United States

Fans can purchase tickets by registering via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan On Sale Access. Fans can order tickets for the next TWICE World Tour by completing the verified fan registration process, which is currently open. Although the dates for the beginning of ticket sales have not yet been disclosed, the sale is reportedly open until March 8.

Fans can do the same through services like Vivid Seats as a substitute option for individuals who want to obtain tickets before their official availability. The website is a secondary market ticketing platform, and unlike the stable prices shown in official states, there might be ups and downs to the ticket prices depending on the demand. Given TWICE's worldwide fanbase, the rates are expected to spike up.

In addition to the album and tour announcement, fans will also be celebrating another touchstone event in TWICE's career. The group will soon be awarded the Best Breakthrough Artists Award on March 1, 2023, by Billboard Women in Music Awards, given the huge impact they've been continuously making in the industry.

This specific reward is to award the success of their pre-release single for their upcoming album, Moonlight Sunrise, which is their second-ever entry in Billboard Hot 100, ranking at No. 84 and peaking at No.3 under Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

With an exciting lineup of events awaiting ONCEs in just a matter of days, fans are excited about the same and eagerly looking forward to TWICE's tour and album.

