10 K-pop March comebacks in 2023: EXO Kai, BTS Jimin, and more

Like every other month, the artists have had quite a handful of K-pop March comebacks this 2023, and fans have been counting the days for the same. With only two months into the year, 2023 has to be the most eventful year, with various artists rolling out their comebacks. If January and February K-pop comebacks weren't enough, March is here to top it off with some show-stopping comebacks.

From dominant groups like BTS, EXO, and TWICE to rookie groups like NMIXX, and Kep1er, the K-pop March comebacks are diverse and exciting. Moreover, these comebacks are spread throughout the month, ensuring there are no dull moments for K-pop fans.

From BTS Jimin to EXO Kai: 10 artists and their K-pop March comebacks

1) BTS Jimin

One of BTS members' much-awaited solo debuts sitting amongst the K-pop March comebacks, Jimin's album, is finally set to be rolled out in March. His album, FACE, is set to release on March 24 at 1 PM KST.

Though further details about the same haven't been revealed, fans have been freaking out about the same. Since the slightest hint that Jimin gave of his solo debut came out soon, the keyword "JIMIN_IS_COMING" has gone viral quite a few times.

2) TWICE

Sitting second on the list of K-pop March comebacks is TWICE and their upcoming album, READY TO BE. Their 12th mini album is set to be released on March 10, 2023, at 2 PM KST, with the song SET ME FREE as their title track. Given the tracklist, the album consists of seven songs, one of which is the English version of SET ME FREE and the other being their pre-release English single Moonlight Sunrise.

3) Eric Nam

After quite a lengthy pause, the Korean solo singer Eric Nam is finally coming back with a full-fledged album, adding to the intriguing list of K-pop March comebacks. His album title, There and Back Again (Reimagined), is set to be released on March 3, 2023. Despite only having a few teasers for his upcoming album, his fans are excited about the aesthetic comeback.

4) EXO Kai

After over a year since his last solo album, Peaches, EXO Kai is geared up for another mini-album, Rover. Coming as one of the K-pop March comebacks, the album is set to release on March 13 at 6 PM KST.

The idol released a teaser image for the album, revealing many intriguing factors, such as his Gucci clothing, ongoing concept lore, and the layered meaning behind the spiral.

5) fromis_9

Another one of the most awaited K-pop March comebacks is fromis_9's fifth full-length album. Just a few days back, the group announced that their album is expected to come out around mid-March.

The group has been filming for the album for about two weeks and is quite excited for their fans to see what they've got in store for them. Additionally, since this is their first comeback since Jang Gyuri, the album has an emotional edge to it.

6) NMIXX

The rookie group who've been dominating the industry with their addictive songs like DICE and O.O. is returning with an album that sits as another one of the K-pop March comebacks.

Their first EP expergo is set to be released on March 20 at 6 PM KST. Given the high expectations the group has set for the fandom with just singles, fans are excited to hear more tracks from them.

7) SHINee ONEW

One of the most unexpected solo projects among the K-pop March comebacks is from SHINee ONEW, Circle. Marked as his first full comeback after his second mini-album release, DICE, the idol is back to swoon fans with his warm vocals.

ONEW also has a 3-day concert planned from March 3 to March 5 called O-NEW-NOTE at Seoul's Olympic Hall, which will also be streamed on Naver's Beyond LIVE platform.

8) Kep1er

With a great reception for their first Japanese album, Kep1er is gearing up for the release of their second Japanese single album Fly-By. With their pre-release single, Fly-By, already released in September, fans are delighted to hear about the addition of more songs.

The album is expected to entail five tracks, I Do! Do You?, tOgether fOrever, with a Japanese remix of WA DA DA, and Japanese versions of MVSK and We Fresh. Sitting amongst one of the most awaited K-pop March comebacks, the album is set to come out on March 15.

9) Cherry Bullet

Rolling out their third mini-album, Cherry Bullet is yet another artist sitting on the K-pop March comebacks list. Their EP, Cherry Dash, is set to be released on March 7. However, the promotions of the same kickstart a few dates ahead, from March 2, 2023.

With the high expectations that the group has set with their earlier EPs like Cherry Wish and Cherry Rush, fans are thrilled to hear more of their songs.

10) OnlyOneOf

Coming last on the list of K-pop March comebacks is OnlyOneOf, with their album titled seOul cOllection. With its title track as seOul drift, the album is set to release on March 2 at 6 PM KST.

It hasn't even been a week since their last EP, chrOme arts, was released. It awed fans with its incredible choreography, hence, they are excited to see what more the band has in store with its upcoming album.

Apart from these artists, a few more artists have also contributed to the K-pop March comebacks. Some of them include Billlie, I1IT, CRAVITY, YUJU, TAN, and DRIPPIN.

