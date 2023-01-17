OnlyOneOf recently reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube

OnlyOneOf has hit a milestone in their journey by crossing one million subscribers on YouTube, and fans are absolutely happy for them. On January 15, 2023, the beloved K-pop band crossed the seven-digit milestone on their official YouTube channel.

The South Korean boy band made their debut in 2019 with a mini album titled Dot Point Jump. The two title tracks of the album were Savanna and Time Leap; three of the band members were part of the writing and composing team for the songs, which helped the team design their image and gain recognition among netizens.

Their first song, Savanna, was a viral YouTube hit, gaining more than 10 million views in the first five months of the video's release.

Fans on Twitter celebrate OnlyOneOf's achievement of hitting one million subscribers

OnlyOneOf’s official YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers (Image via Reddit/OnlyOneOf)

OnlyOneOf's fandom, lyOn, took to Twitter to celebrate the band's milestone. lyOn symbolizes that they will always be there to support and protect the boys like a lion.

Fans are waiting to see the boys make another unboxing video for the YouTube gold Play button.

Idols are known to promise bizarre dares to fans if they receive certain awards. The youngest member of the band, Jung Wook-jin, aka Nine, in one of the live sessions mentioned that he will be eating sushi off of their gold YouTube button.

Stacy🐬 @redhairwook



#1MILLION_OnlyOneOf

#1milliOOOn

#온리원오브_100만_구독자_축하해 Wookjin said he wants to eat sushi off of their gold Youtube button. I wanna see that happen now! Wookjin said he wants to eat sushi off of their gold Youtube button. I wanna see that happen now!#1MILLION_OnlyOneOf#1milliOOOn#온리원오브_100만_구독자_축하해 https://t.co/0w2LR5GtKa

えみる。(Emille) @matilda_lvlv 🏻 You deserve every one of us I’m so proud of you and happy for you 🥹Thank you for bringing happiness and support in our life 🥰🫶



#1MILLION_OnlyOneOf

#1milliOOOn

_100만_구독자_축하해

#OnlyOneOf #온리원오브 Congratulations!!You deserve every one of us @OnlyOneOf_twt I’m so proud of you and happy for you 🥹Thank you for bringing happiness and support in our life 🥰🫶 #온리원오브 _100만_구독자_축하해 Congratulations!! 👏🏻✨🎉 You deserve every one of us @OnlyOneOf_twt 💕💕💕 I’m so proud of you and happy for you 🥹Thank you for bringing happiness and support in our life 🥰🫶#1MILLION_OnlyOneOf#1milliOOOn#온리원오브_100만_구독자_축하해#OnlyOneOf #온리원오브 https://t.co/psnpd4h2IU

OnlyOneOf debuted as a seven-member band until their leader left

The meaning of the band's name, OnlyOneOf, is to be the one and only to someone. This explains the group's aspiration to be the one and only for their fans. The group was formed by RSVP and 8D Creative in 2019 with members Love, KB, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, and Nine.

On August 2, 2021, Love, who was the leader of the boy band, decided to take off from the group for personal reasons. To this date, no other explanation has been given.

The band has been busy with its activities, shows, and music for their fans. They were recently part of an Underground Idol project where members worked solo and released a new single every month.

It started with Yoojung's music video, Begin, on June 27, 2022. A month later, Shin Kyu-bin, aka KB, released his single Be Free, followed by Kim Jun-hyung, aka Junji, who released Be Mine. On October 27, Lee Sung-ho aka Rie released Because, followed by Mill's Beat on November 28. And ending it with Beyond, Nine's release on January 4, 2023.

The group has a U.S. tour lined up this year

They are going on a tour around America, where OnlyOneOf will be performing back-to-back in various cities, starting March 31, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. The tour will end in Los Angeles, California, on April 30.

March 31 - Jersey City, New Jersey

April 2 - Chicago, Illinois

April 4 - Minneapolis, Minnesota

April 6 - Atlanta, Georgia

April 7 - Dallas, Texas

April 9 - San Juan, Puerto Rico

April 12 - Phoenix, Arizona

April 13 to 28 - TBD (American Broadcast)

April 29 - San Francisco, California

April 30 - Los Angeles, California

The name OnlyOneOf may sound new, but they have made some interesting covers that have gone viral. They had their own version of dance covers that made people swoon all over them, from Savage remix by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, Don't star Now by Dua Lipa, and other K-pop songs like Dolphin by Oh My Girl and Spring Day by BTS.

