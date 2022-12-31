“Hearing Meg cry like that is absolutely heartbreaking”: Megan Thee Stallion bodycam footage of Tory Lanez shooting aftermath goes viral 

A video of Megan Thee Stallion inside an ambulance in the aftermath of the 2020 Tony Lanez shooting incident recently went viral online.

Bodycam footage obtained by YouTuber Nique at Nite showed Stallion loudly crying while resting atop a stretcher and getting treated in the back of an ambulance.

Reports suggest that one of the EMPs providing on-spot treatment to the Houston rapper allegedly filmed the video.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 🤕 Police Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Tory Lanez Shooting in 2020 Police Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Tory Lanez Shooting in 2020💔🔫🤕 https://t.co/RTJRHd5y6W

A second clip shared by the YouTuber also captured gunshot sounds in the background of the video. While none of Lanez, Stallion or her former best friend Kelsy Harris’ voices were heard in the clip, the sound of back-to-back gunshots was clear.

The video was reportedly taken from ring camera footage of a house located near the shooting site. The third footage obtained by Nite contained audio of Kelsey Harris’ September interview with the District Attorney.

In the audio clip, she can be heard telling prosecutors that Tory Lanez allegedly threatened to shoot her during their argument. Harris also admitted that she allegedly saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion at the time.

However, she withdrew all her statements from the interview while testifying at Lanez’s trial despite having immunity.

Following the release of the ambulance footage, several social media users shared their concerns for Megan Thee Stallion, and many said that it was “absolutely heartbreaking” to see the rapper crying:

The latest videos come after an audio recording of a jail call between Lanez and Harris after the former’s first arrest resurfaced online. In the audio, Lanez can be heard apologizing for his actions from the night before and saying that his behavior was a result of being inebriated.

Video and audio footage from the night of the shooting incident arrived on the heels on Tory Lanez’s conviction. Earlier this month, the rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during a drunken brawl outside Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles house back in July 2020.

He was convicted of three felony counts, including "assaulting Stallion with a semi-automatic firearm, causing great bodily injury, discharging the weapon with gross negligence, and possessing a concealed and unregistered weapon inside his SUV."

Following the conviction, Lanez was immediately taken into prison while his parents continued to protest the verdict and claimed that the rapper was innocent.

Netizens reacts to Megan Thee Stallion bodycam footage

Netizens offered support to Megan Thee Stallion following ambulance bodycam footage (Image via Getty Images)

As the video of Megan Thee Stallion letting out heartbreaking sobs inside an ambulance in the wake of getting shot by Tory Lanez went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to offer support and share their concerns for the musician.

Many also demanded an apology from people who refused to believe that Stallion was shot and called out individuals who campaigned to prove Lanez’s innocence:

While reactions continue to pour in online, Tory Lanez is currently being held in custody. Reports suggest that he could face up to 22 years in prison for the shooting incident and could likely be deported to Canada as he does not have US citizenship.

His sentencing hearing is reportedly due on January 27, 2023.

