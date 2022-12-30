“Y'all really tried to play Meg the whole time”: Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris jail call recording leaks online, leaves internet livid

An audio clip of Tory Lanez’s jail call with Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Harris surfaced online days after the former was found guilty of shooting Stallion on the feet in July 2020.

The call recording was shared online by YouTuber Nique at Nite and reportedly took place after Lanez was initially detained in custody shortly after the incident. The call began with the rapper asking Harris about the situation, to which the latter replied saying Stallion was admitted to the hospital:

“Megan's still in the hospital. I'm outside the hospital."

After Lanez repeatedly asked Harris about the hospital Stallion was admitted in, she hesitantly replied saying, “Cedar.”

The musician then said that he knew Stallion would never speak to him and mentioned that he did not realize what happened during the incident for being drunk:

“Bruh, I know Megan prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so f***in' drunk that I ain't even know what the f*** was going on.”

He continued to blame his actions on his inebriated state and said:

“I ain't even know what the f*** was goin' on, like, deada**. I ain't never do some sh*t like that. I just... so f***in' drunk, n***a, I didn't even understand what the f*** was going on.”

Tory Lanez also apologized for his behavior but said that he knew it would not make the situation any better:

“Regardless, though, that's not gonna make anything right, and it's not gonna make my actions right. I'm just deeply sorry, bruh. I never even move like that. I never move like that at all.”

In response, Harris can be heard letting out a sigh before saying:

“I don't know. There's a lot... There's a lot that happened, but…”

Lanez’s voice is then heard cutting off Harris to apologize once again:

“A whole lot. I feel like... I feel crazy. But in the state... Like, what happened happened, I can't take it back but I'm just telling you I'm sorry. I think I was just too drunk. When I got to the house, I assure you, all the top n****s, they gave me like five shots off the door. I was outta there.”

As the audio of the jail call went viral online, social media users were left angry, with many demanding an apology for Megan Thee Stallion. Some also called out individuals who refused to believe Stallion’s story and claimed Lanez was guilty. One social media user wrote:

“Y'all really tried to play Meg the whole time”

Although Lanez addressed the situation and enquired about Stallion's hospital on the call, he did not specify shooting the latter in her foot during the argument.

Tory Lanez apologizes for Megan Thee Stallion incident on the jail call

In an audio clip of Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris after the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, the rapper can be heard admitting that he does not remember the reason behind the eventual argument between him, Stallion, and Harris:

“I don't even remember what we was even arguing about.”

Harris then added:

“Yeah, I don't... I was already f***ed up by the time you got there.”

Tory Lanez can also be heard asking Kelsey Harris to contact his security to bail him out of prison. Meanwhile, the latter could be heard assuring that there were “mutually concerned parties” working to get him out of jail.

She also said that Stallion’s team was already working to handle the situation and to stop the news from spreading further. Lanez also mentioned that he thinks Stallion will not face any backlash, but he will be in trouble due to the incident.

Lanez ended the conversation by apologizing once again and saying that he would never engage in such actions if he was not intoxicated:

“Regardless if I get out of here today or not bro, I just want to let y'all know I'm sorry. I'd never did that shit if I wasn't that drunk.”

The audio clip was released online after Tory Lanez was found guilty and convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during a drunken argument outside Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles home in July 2020.

Twitteratis reacts to Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris’ jail call

Tory Lanez has continued to make news ever since getting accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the presence of Kelsey Harris back in 2020.

The rapper was also recently found guilty of all three felony counts, including assaulting Stallion with a semi-automatic firearm, causing great bodily injury, discharging the weapon with gross negligence, and possessing a concealed and unregistered weapon inside his SUV.

In the wake of Lanez’s conviction, an old audio jail call between him and Harris went viral online. The audio sparked further outrage online, with several social media users asking Lanez’s supporters to apologize for not believing Stallion.

As reactions continue to pour in online, Tory Lanez remains in custody. He could reportedly face up to 22 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and is awaiting his sentencing hearing in January 2023.

