Is Tory Lanez a US citizen? Rapper faces deportation as he's found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion 

On Friday, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet during a drunken confrontation after a party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home in July 2020.

Following seven hours of deliberations, a Los Angeles jury convicted Lanez on all three counts, for assaulting Stallion with a semi-automatic firearm, causing great bodily injury, discharging the weapon with gross negligence and possessing concealed and unregistered weapon inside his SUV.

The Say It hitmaker can reportedly face up to 22 years and eight months in prison after his sentencing next year. Tory Lanez will also face subsequent deportation as he does not have a US citizenship and is a citizen of Canada.

Nearly two years ago, a petition to deport Lanez to Canada was launched on July 27 on the occasion of the rapper’s birthday. The petition received over 19,000 signatures and stated that Lanez should be deported to Canada and banned from America forever:

“He should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

The petition also accused Lanez of promoting “violence” and “violence against women” and claimed that he contributed nothing to the American economy. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was also tagged in the petition.

Following the latest verdict, Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into immediate custody awaiting extradition.

Exploring Tory Lanez’s citizenship

Tory Lanez was born as Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson was on July 27, 1992, in Brampton, Ontario. His father was a Bajan while his mother was from Curacao, Luella. The family was initially based in Montreal before moving to Miami, Florida.

Following the death of Lanez’s mother, his father started working as an ordained minister and missionary, prompting the father-son duo to travel frequently throughout the United States.

Lanez moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his father after the latter remarried. The rapper was sent to live with his cousin Jamaica in 2006 due to some behaviorial issues. Shortly after, he was forced to move back to Canada to live with his grandmother in Toronto.

The rapper was on his own since 15 after his grandmother refused to take care of him. Lanez released his debut mixtape T.L 2 T.O while living in South Florida in 2009. Although he spent much time of his life the U.S. due to his work in the music industry, Tory Lanez continues to have a Canadian citizenship.

A look into the final verdict of Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez’s case

The Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez case saw a nine-day trial at a Los Angeles. During the hearing, Stallion told juror that she was attempting to escape a brawl inside Lanez’s Cadillac Escalade when she suddenly heard the rapper saying, “Dance B***h!” before turning his 9mm semi-automatic gun at her direction.

The Grammy Winner testified:

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear a gun going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me. He was holding the gun, pointing it at me.”

Stallion said that she fell to the ground after Lanez shot her on the foot and crawled to a nearby driveway:

“I looked down at my feet, and I see all the blood. Now everybody’s screaming. He looked shocked.”

Megan Thee Stallion also testified she was left scared and confused following the attack which prompted to initially cover up the situation by telling investigators that she was bleeding from stepping on glass. She also claimed that Lanez apologized to her and begged her to remain silent:

“He’s saying, ‘Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.’”

Following the verdict, District Attorney George Gascon praised Stallion for her bravery and said:

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan,” District Attorney George Gascón added. “You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve.”

He further added:

“You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.”

Stallion’s attorney Alex Sapiro said he thankful to the jury for providing justice to Stallion:

“The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

However, Tory Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan dubbed Stallion as a “liar” during the closing arguments and claimed that she fabricated the attempted $1 million bribe allegation. He also mentioned that he was shocked by the verdict:

“We are shocked by the verdict. There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”

Lanez’s father Sonstar Peterson jumped from the front row after the guilty verdict was read and blamed the prosecutors for his son’s conviction saying:

“This wicked system! You two, you are wicked, you are evil.”

Peterson was later forced out of the courtroom. According to the Rolling Stone, Tory Lanez showed no visible reaction but hung his head after the first guilty verdict was read on court. His sentencing hearing is reportedly set to take place on January 27.

