What prison is Harvey Weinstein in? Disgraced producer found guilty, convicted on three charges in LA trial

On Monday, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty and convicted on one count of forcible r*pe and two counts of assault following 10 days of deliberations by a Los Angeles jury. The news of his conviction was announced by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Officials reportedly mentioned that the disgraced producer could face up to 24 years in prison for the new verdict. He is already serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of similar charges during a 2020 New York trial.

According to StyleCaster, Harvey Weinstein is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Los Angeles, California, and booked under number 6217733. The prison was reportedly built in 1997 and has a maximum capacity of 9,500 prisoners.

As per BBC News, the Miramax co-founder wore a grey suit to his trial at the Los Angeles court on Monday and was seen without a wheelchair, contrary to his previous court appearances. He reportedly looked down after being declared guilty on the first count and looked at his lawyer after the guilty verdict involving the other counts.

A look into Harvey Weinstein’s latest conviction

Harvey Weinstein can face up to 24 years in prison for his latest conviction (Image via Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of assaulting another woman in a new trial at a Los Angeles court this week. The conviction involved an anonymous accuser known as Jane Doe 1, who is reportedly a Russian model.

She was the first witness of the latest trial and testified that the former Hollywood mogul assaulted her when she was in Los Angeles for an Italian film festival in February 2013 and Weinstein went to give her an uninvited visit at her Beverly Hills hotel room.

Following the verdict, the victim said that the producer destroyed her and that his lawyer put her “through hell” during the criminal trial:

“Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back. The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did.”

She also said that she hopes Harvey Weinstein is never freed from prison:

“I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime.”

The two-month Los Angeles trial also focused on how Harvey Weinstein used his position and influence in the industry to lure several women into private meetings and eventually attacked them.

The court heard from dozens of witnesses in more than four weeks, and the latest conviction focused on accusations by four victims surrounding incidents between 2005 and 2013.

Although he was convicted over charges involving Jane Doe 1, the jury declared a mistrial on allegations made by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom and another woman named Jane Doe 2.

Weinstein was also acquitted of s*xual battery allegations made by a victim known as Jane Doe 3, a massage therapist. She previously testified that the former trapped and abused her in a hotel bathroom in 2010. The producer was cleared of the charges.

The fourth victim, identified as Lauren Young, shared that she was a model, aspiring actress and screenwriter when she first met Weinstein to discuss a script in 2013. Similar to the third victim, Young also claimed that the Shakespeare in Love creator trapped and assaulted her in a hotel bathroom.

The jury was also unable to reach a verdict on charges involving Young. Meanwhile, Siebel Newsom, who accused Weinstein of forced assault in a hotel room in 2005, shared an official statement following the verdict. She claimed:

“Throughout the trial, Weinstein's lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors. The trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said members of the jury will go back to the court “to consider aggravating factors” related to Weinstein’s sentencing hearing.

More than 80 women have come forward with allegations of misconduct and assault against the producer, citing incidents spanning several decades. His case sparked the worldwide #MeToo movement that prompted victims to speak out against years of abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Harvey Weinstein is serving his time at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles and is appealing against the New York conviction.

