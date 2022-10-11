Who is Jennifer Siebel Newsom? Why Gavin Newsom's wife is testifying against Harvey Weinstein, explained

American actress and documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom is among the accusers who will appear to testify against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles trial.

The news was confirmed by the 48-year-old's attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, who stated that Jennifer plans to testify against Weinstein in the coming weeks. The statement read:

"Like many other women, my client was s*xually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap. She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life's work to improve the lives of women."

As per the Los Angeles Times, Jennifer Siebel Newsom will reportedly be identified as "Jane Doe 4," who accused Weinstein of forcible r*pe in the charging documents. The incident occurred at an unspecified time between September 2004 and September 2005.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom first broke her silence about her experience with Weinstein in 2017

Born on June 19, 1974, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an actress, documentary filmmaker, and the wife of California's governor, Gavin Newsom. She is a native of San Francisco and is the daughter of Kenneth and Judy Siebel.

Jennifer began her career in the entertainment industry in 2002 when she starred in the thriller film, Waiting for Anna, in a key role. Some of her other credits include Numb3rs, She Spies, Bone Dry, Tales of an Ancient Empire, April Fool’s Day, Life, Mad Men, and many more.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom rose to prominence in 2011 when she wrote, produced, and directed a documentary film titled Miss Representation, which featured how mainstream media undermines women in powerful positions and the struggles they have to face on a day-to-day basis.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom first broke her silence about her experience with Harvey Weinstein in 2017 via an op-ed article published by HuffPost. Her article came a day after the allegations against the former producer were reported in a New York Times article.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom @JenSiebelNewsom It's time I spoke out about Harvey Weinstein along with so many others. And its time for others to stand with us. huffingtonpost.com/entry/harvey-w… It's time I spoke out about Harvey Weinstein along with so many others. And its time for others to stand with us. huffingtonpost.com/entry/harvey-w…

An excerpt from it read:

“I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present, and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”

Harvey Weinstein was first convicted of s*xual assault and r*pe allegations in 2020. He faces 11 counts of the same involving Jennifer and four other women.

As per the allegations, all the incidents occurred between 2004 and 2013. The former producer is facing charges of s*xual assault, s*xual battery by restraint, r*pe, s*xual penetration by use of force, and forcible oral copulation.

All the women will be testifying as "Jane Doe" or the initials of their first and last names will be used during the eight-week trial in LA, whose jury selection began on October 10.

