How much is Gary Glitter worth? Disgraced pop star set to be released from prison after serving half his sentence 

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter is reportedly set to be released from prison as early as February 2023 after serving half of his 16-year sentence for abusing three young girls.

The Ministry of Justice allegedly told a British publication that Glitter’s case would not go to the parole board as he was sentenced to a determinate term.

A parole board can block a prisoner’s release if they rule that the convict is still a threat to the public, but the nature of his determinate sentence allows him to walk free as soon as his sentence comes to an end.

Miss Otis Regrets 🤦🏻‍♀️ @auntyK007 Gary Glitter is to be freed from jail after serving 8 of his 16 yr jail term. He's being released early due to "keeping his nose clean" apparently. Well, there are no children in an adult men's jail so that couldn't have been difficult. Gary Glitter is to be freed from jail after serving 8 of his 16 yr jail term. He's being released early due to "keeping his nose clean" apparently. Well, there are no children in an adult men's jail so that couldn't have been difficult.

A source told the publication that Glitter has been allowed to be released after serving half his term as he has “kept his nose clean in prison and toed the line.” However, the former rock star will reportedly have to wear a tag upon his release.

Gary Glitter was first convicted in 1999 after he admitted to downloading and possessing child p*rnography. He then served three years in a Vietnam jail after being convicted of having an unlawful physical relationship with a minor in 2006.

Shortly after, he was deported to the UK and registered as a s*x offender. In 2015, the musician was convicted once again for attempted abuse on an eight-year-old, having an unlawful physical relationship with a girl under 13 and four counts of indecent assault against another minor.

All the offenses reportedly took place between 1975 and 1980. During his latest sentencing, Judge Alistair McCreath said that he wished he had the ability to place Glitter further behind bars but failed to jail him for certain sentencing restrictions for crimes committed in the 1970s:

“It is difficult to overstate the depravity of this dreadful behavior.”

CC @TheRISCHAUS Imagine trying to release Gary Glitter early for good behaviour when he’s an actual paedophile… What good behaviour? His target is children. Are there prison children??! Because… Imagine trying to release Gary Glitter early for good behaviour when he’s an actual paedophile… What good behaviour? His target is children. Are there prison children??! Because…

Some media reports suggested that Gary Glitter has millions of dollars left in his bank account and owns an apartment in London where he could reside following his release from prison.

Irrespective of his sentencing and conviction, Glitter is still a millionaire and has an approximate net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

A look into Gary Glitter’s fortune in 2022

Gary Glitter has an approximate net worth of $8 million (Image via Getty Images)

Gary Glitter, aka Paul Francis Gadd, is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $8 million.

Gadd began his career performing at clubs in London and eventually rose to fame in the 1970s with songs like Rock and Roll, Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again and I Love You Love Me Love.

He received considerable success during the glam rock movement in the early 70s and took on the stage name Gary Glitter. His breakthrough hit Rock and Roll was featured on his self-titled debut album and earned second place on the UK charts and seventh place on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Glitter announced his retirement from recording songs in 1976 and went into self-imposed exile in France and Australia. He eventually returned to the UK and released his comeback album Silver Star, presenting hit songs like It Takes All Night Long and A Little Boogie Woogie in the Back of My Mind.

The singer continued to garner significant fortune in the 80s from his musical career and successful songs like Another Rock and Roll Christmas and Dance Me Up, among others.

The track Another Rock and Roll Christmas became one of the most popular Christmas songs and stayed on the radio across the UK for several years.

In addition to earning from his musical endeavors, Glitter also established his own record label, Attitude Records, in the 90s. The label later merged with the musician’s company Machmain.

The performer also continued to gain finances through his live performances before releasing the Leader II album. He even appeared in The Who’s Quadrophenia revival tour and recorded a cover of The House of the Rising Sun.

Gary Glitter’s career saw a major downfall following his 1999 conviction and further diminished after he was sentenced to prison in 2015.

Some reports suggested that Glitter was still making money from one of his most popular songs Rock and Roll, Part 2, which was featured in a 2-minute scene in 2019's Joker when Joaquin Phoenix's character was shown walking down a long set of stairs.

In 2014, Billboard reported that Glitter and his co-writer reportedly split approximately $250,000 in royalties from the song every year. However, a report by the LA Times alleged that the musician sold his share of the song's rights in 1997 to a publishing company called Snapper Music.

Snapper reportedly told the publication that Gary Glitter “does not get paid” and that they had no contact with the musician.

Poll : 0 votes