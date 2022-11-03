Why did Asian Doll go to jail? Rapper's prison live-stream goes viral 

Asian Doll has reportedly been arrested and is currently in jail.

A recent post by Insta handle @theshaderoom showed the Dallas-born rapper's Instagram story, where she claimed she would be missing her upcoming shows in Alabama and Washington, D.C. because she had been "detained." She also added that she won't "see a judge until Monday."

The post soon went viral, with many left speculating about the reason behind Asian Doll's arrest.

Twitter user @rapalert6 claimed that the rapper was pulled over for speeding whlist not having a license, before being arrested for "failure to appear." To corroborate their claims, the user posted a screenshot from an unnamed website.

It must be noted that these claims are mere speculation and have not been verified by official sources as of yet.

"Be back soon": Asian Doll posts Instagram story after her bond was reportedly denied, fans extend support

Another post by @theshaderoom showed Asian Doll's Instagram livestream from jail where she greeted her fans in prison clothes. In a subsequent Instagram story, she wrote that her bond was denied and she was still in jail.

She apologized to her fans for missing her shows, and ended the story with:

"Love y'all, be back soon."

At the time of writing this article, the 25-year-old Dallas rapper had not posted anything else on her Instagram account since the story about her bond.

Fans lash out at rapper's naysayers

While the situation seems to be confusing, especially due to a lack of confirmed reports, Asian Doll's fans are standing firm beside her. To show their support, fans trended the hashtag, "#FreeAsian" on Twitter.

FREE ASIAN🫶🏾 @itsgloodicchead “She’s happy to be in jail” “why she smiling” Yall asking this question as if y’all care LETS BE REAL if Asian Doll was on that call crying y’all would still find a way to joke and laugh at her id rather be smiling too when the internet bullies me if I even breathe a certain way “She’s happy to be in jail” “why she smiling” Yall asking this question as if y’all care LETS BE REAL if Asian Doll was on that call crying y’all would still find a way to joke and laugh at her id rather be smiling too when the internet bullies me if I even breathe a certain way

Rissaisblessed @Rissaluvem #freeasiandoll until our boo is free period We want her out and a good lawyer #freeasiandoll until our boo is free period We want her out and a good lawyer

FREE ASIAN🫶🏾 @itsgloodicchead Everytime Asian Doll going through sum y’all don’t hesitate to laugh and joke abt it laughing at this girls trauma for two whole years now but then turn around and wanna be mental health activist y’all all suck I’m tired of the net fr some y’all deserve to d13 #FreeAsian Everytime Asian Doll going through sum y’all don’t hesitate to laugh and joke abt it laughing at this girls trauma for two whole years now but then turn around and wanna be mental health activist y’all all suck I’m tired of the net fr some y’all deserve to d13 #FreeAsian 💜

Kdd @kdreligions Free Asian doll she innocent Free Asian doll she innocent

Who is Asian Doll?

Misharron Jermeisha Allen, sometimes also known as Asian Da Brat or simply Asian, is an American rapper born in Dallas, Texas. She gained fame with her albums, Drippin in Glo and Rise of Barbie Doll Gang.

Her debut album, Kill Bill Vol. 1, reached the US billboard, earning her more than 490,000 followers on Instagram.

She was the first female artist to be signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records. But now she works as an independent artist.

This is not the first time Asian has been in custody. In June 2018, she got arrested after a fight in New York City. In September 2020, she was sent to prison over drug charges in Georgia. Back then too, she had shared a similar message on social media:

"I just want everyone to know I’m going to get out better, stronger, wiser, smarter,"

She was released on bail four days after posting the aforementioned story.

